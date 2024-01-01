Beltre – Who else? – Made the cut on my 2024 HOF ballot

There will never be a shortage of debate about the process in which I have once again been privileged to participate as a member of the BBWAA. To join the group of immortals, candidates need to obtain 75% of the votes cast, something that is not as easy as it seems in some cases due to the “era of steroids” and requests not to see it only Is. Statistics but also the “integrity” and “character” of the candidate.

That said, my 2024 ballot was made up of eight former players: Bobby Abreu, Adrian Beltre, Carlos Beltran, Todd Helton, Andrew Jones, Joe Mauer, Gary Sheffield and Billy Wagner.