Excellent news about the injured of Club America before the return against Real Estel

Eagles of America They continue to work hard to participate in the Vuelta de la concachampions 2024where they will be measured against neither more nor less than real esteliA team that defeated them last week by a score of 2-1 and that will try to eliminate the champions at all costs Mexico At any cost.

still, andre jardin He has dedicated himself to developing each of his players and as such, the first team members have responded incredibly.

Good and exciting news for Aguilas America!

In fact, the most recent reports have indicated that the Eagles will present themselves for a clash especially with two pieces who have successfully overcome their injuries and will try to do their best to take the field.

According to the report of Zaritzi Sosa, Sebastian Caceres and Henry Martin He took part in the most recent training sessions, so expect to be called upon and needed by the coach.

About Sebastian Caceres…

In the case of Sebastián Cáceres, it is necessary to mention and emphasize that the Uruguayan team suffered an injury that worried everyone at the time, who thought that it would be serious and that the player would be kept out of the field.

Henry Martin and his recovery in Nido de Copa

Fortunately, this is not the case and Jardín will be able to count on those for the decisive game against the Nicaraguan champions, such as ‘Bomba’ Martín, a striker who took part in it and attacked the ankle problem that forced him to wear Orthopedic boot a few days ago, so hopefully he returns to concentration without any problems this Wednesday.

When, how and where to watch the match between Aguilas del América and Real Esteli?

On the other hand, it is necessary to mention and emphasize that so that you do not miss the return of the players mentioned above, we present the necessary information for you to see them again with the team and also, you can the first team Encourage.

Match: Club América vs Real Esteli

Date: Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Time: 9:15 pm

Location: Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium

Broadcast: Fox Sports