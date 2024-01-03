Madonna, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus… these stars who stopped waxing one day

The Januhairy Challenge offers women not to cut their hair in January. Refuting stereotypes and norms, the idea was launched in 2019 by a 21-year-old English girl, Laura Jackson. She decided to grow her hair out during her theater diploma performance in 2018.“There are aspects that really opened my eyes to the taboo of female body hair, After several weeks, I got used to my hair and started liking my natural hair… I felt liberated. “I started to have more confidence in myself.”, she explained on Instagram. Since then, Laura Jackson has inspired many women. “The idea is not to start a hate campaign against people who don’t understand that it is completely normal to have body hair, Rather, it is a project of learning to know ourselves and others better”, he revealed. Many celebrities have decided to follow this trend such as Madonna, her daughter Lourdes, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Cara Delevingne, Emily Ratajkowski, Angel, Grace Jones and many others.

Januhari Challenge adopted by stars

Since becoming a mother to little Daisy, Katy Perry decided to stop waxing her legs To save time. ,As a new mom, I don’t have much time, so I stopped shaving my legs. But when you sang the hair on my legs stood up (…)

