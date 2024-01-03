Three Mexicans who cooperated in an international drug cartel come to India

Methamphetamine was found at the scene (Photo: X/@narcoticsbureau)

Indian officer they destroyed a lab Linked to what was identified as an international cartel of illegal substances, the above resulted in arrest of nine peopleof which are Three Of Mexican origin.

You may be interested in: It is the largest drug laboratory the Sinaloa Cartel established during AMLO’s six-year tenure. photos

These incidents were reported by Indian narcotics control officials on 12 February, who detailed that these actions led to the seizure of nearby 15 kg methamphetamine And he also shared photos of the site.

In a short video shared by Narcotics Control Office (NCB India) It can be seen that there were several drums, some pipes and various objects at the site. Additionally, another image shows five people with white masks who were behind the substance found.

A total of nine people were arrested Credit: X/@narcoticsbureau



Other objects found were in a wooden structure and on top of a set of cardboard pieces. Similarly, the NCB message indicated that were found at the site raw material,

Although nine people were detained (including individuals of Canadian origin as well as Indians and Britons), officials in the Asian country detailed that Mexico were recently arrested chemicals,

You may be interested in: Strike against drug traffickers: The largest drug laboratory in AMLO’s six years in office has been destroyed in Sonora

The men, apparently originally from Mexico, had collaborated with a criminal group that authorities identified as “International Methamphetamine Syndicate,

Part of what authorities found (Photo: X/@narcoticsbureau)

The affected criminal organization operates in Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab. ANI news agency announced its destruction secret laboratory which was located in the city of Ludhiana This action was taken after investigation by the officials. The names of the arrested people are not known at this time.

For their part, US officials identified that the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) get chemical products Coming not only from China (a country considered by the DEA to be the main supplier to criminal organizations operating in Mexico), but also from Turkey and India.

You may be interested in: This was a coalition that was established by the governments of Sebastián Piñera and Felipe Calderón to fight against drug trafficking

This disclosure came after a lawsuit in America against the businessman. javier algredo vazquezWho was accused of international conspiracy to smuggle drugs and chemical precursors. The Justice Department indicated that the above individual worked for several years for the criminal group led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, el mencho,

In 2018, it was revealed how the network of the criminal organization founded by Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán extended to the Asian continent (Infobay Mexico / Jovany Pérez).

While a report in May last year from a media specializing in drug trafficking said Insight Crime Documented that “the majority of controlled and regulated precursors and pre-precursors used to manufacture synthetic drugs in Mexico come from the People’s Republic of China and of India,

There is also a record of this Mohammad SadiqAn academician originally from India set up a laboratory from where he manufactured fentanyl and also made connections to a Mexican named Jorge Solis, who belonged to the Sinaloa Cartel.

According to media in 2018, Mohammed Sadiq worked with his associate Manu Gupta on the manufacturing of opioids for about six months. Hindustan TimesWho He explained that the academic created the drug after his working day at a pharmaceutical company.

Furthermore, Nitin Agarwal, the then deputy director of the Asian country’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), reported that both the academic and his partner smuggled drugs through chemistry postal department From India to his partner Jorge Solis from Sinaloa.

In October 2018, Solis personally visited India, but a anonymous call The secret laboratory was discovered in Mexico by the authorities of that country.