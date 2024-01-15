F1 2015 PC Game Download Full Version

In the world of video games, racing games face the most competition. Therefore, racing game developers must always keep inventing new and better gameplay features for their racing games. While on one hand, players want to experience realistic sequences of events, on the other hand, they also want to enjoy newer features and the excitement of playing. When developing a new racing game, all of these factors and more need to be taken into account to receive enough recognition at the time of its release. F1 2015 as if it has abandoned all those thoughts and brought something completely new to the table. But, again, everything turned out well. As? That is exactly what we are going to discuss today! So keep scrolling!

What is the game about?

The game was developed by Codemasters and as the name suggests, it was released in the year 2015. The game belongs to the racing genre.

This time Codemasters has brought something completely new to the table. We know that racing games are a mix of excitement and an incredible graphical experience; Most of the best racing games even give you the option to customize your character. There are many factors to consider if you plan to develop a racing game.

But Codemasters has completely removed all of these. The F1 2015 game is based on the 2015 Formula One games. This game has all the drivers that the real game consisted of. You, as a player, can choose which character you would like to play as.

The main change here, compared to other racing games, is that you cannot change or customize the characters you play as. There is no interaction between the player and the game world environment. All you can see and perceive is the cockpit view.

You might think that this is a significant deterioration compared to the other games. However, on the contrary, this limitation enhances the essence of emotion in the game.

How to Play

When it comes to the gameplay of F1 2015, there isn’t much to discuss, but the gameplay experience is a completely different story.

Codemasters, the game’s developer, has completely stripped the game of its accessories. The game’s career mode has also become quite bland. You can no longer customize your characters. You can no longer choose what type of character you would like to play.

Instead, you’ll be able to play as a famous racer for an entire season!

This time the game also brings a professional mode to the table. In this game mode, all assists are disabled. You only have yourself. If you are a gamer who plays racing games just for fun and to constantly challenge yourself, then this game mode would be one of the best inclusions of all time.

Aside from the game modes, another revision that has occurred is the view that the player can experience. While playing, you can only get a proper view of the path ahead. You must overcome obstacles when they arrive in front of you.

Game features

The players don’t know what they want. For some time now they have been fed the same type of games. They are so used to what a racing game should be like that they forget to ask for something that is better and that appeals to their adventurous and daring side. That’s when new game developers come into play. They showed the audience how much more they deserve and how easily and with far fewer resources it can be achieved. The following features are an example of the same.

The player is not allowed to perceive any of the other parts of the environment the game is in, except the part that the player can see from his driver’s seat. This adds to the excitement of the entire game. You don’t know what awaits you. This always keeps you on the edge of your seat.

Some of the racing games have assists that help the player to make some decisions during the race, but not F1 2015. The pro mode of the game does not give you any assistance. You are there completely alone. You need to develop your skills and find your way forward in the game. This again appeals to the explorer and adventurer in you.

Both aspects of the game we just discussed challenge the player. The game does not allow the player to sit down and rest for a while. Rather, it continues to urge the player to continue playing better and better. When you sit down to play, this strange rush of adrenaline throughout your body is proof of the challenging nature of the game.

There may not be any open world structure involved in the game. But the graphics are amazing anyway. Although from the driver’s seat you can only see the road ahead, that limited view also consists of graphics that can give you a realistic feeling when playing.

So if you’re already bored of all the racing games on the market right now and are looking for a new one, this one could easily serve your purpose. It will be worth a try!

How to Download F1 2015 PC Instructions

Step 1: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2: Click on the Download F1 2015 for PC button

Step 3: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4: Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy F1 2015 for PC for free

F1 2015 – Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or Windows 8 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad @ 3.0 GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 @ 3.2 GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: 4th Generation Intel Iris Graphics or AMD HD5770 or NVIDIA GTS450

DirectX: Version 11

F1 2015 – Recommended system requirements

OS: Windows 7 64-bit or Windows 8 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i7 4770 or AMD FX 9370

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel 5th Gen Iris Pro or AMD R9 290 or Nvidia GTX970

DirectX: Version 11

Frequent questions

Is the game free? Yes, the game is free. You can find F1 2015 for free on Steam.

Can the game be played on play station? Yes, the game is available to play on PlayStation 4.

How much space does the game take up? F1 2015 takes up 15 GB of your space.

