Resident Evil Revelations PC Game Download Full Version

Resident Evil: Revelations is a video game in the survival and horror genre. The developer of this game is Capcom and it was released for a platform like Nintendo 3DS which was a popular gaming console in the year 2012. It was shot in between Resident Evil 4 and Resident Evil 5. It is a sequel to Counter Strike Agents. terrorism as Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine as they try to stop an organization working on bioterrorism from contaminating Earth’s oceans with a specific virus.

Resident Evil Revelations Game Download for PC

Name Revelations of the residence of evil Initial release date January 26, 2012 Engine Machine translation framework Developer Platforms PlayStation 4, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Xbox 360, Microsoft Windows Series resident Evil Composer(s) Kota Suzuki; Ichiro Kohmoto; Miura Takeshi Category PC Games >Survival

The game also consists of a single-player mode in which the player is supposed to finish a sequence of different episodes that include solving different puzzles and defeating enemies. The multiplayer mode of this game is one where players can try to make their way through the changed situations for a single player.

What is the game about?

Revelations focus on evasion, exploration, and survival in high-speed battle by offering the player restricted ammunition, movement speed, and health. It was developed to recover the horror and content of the series’ roots while, in parallel, trying to modernize the gameplay. It was the first game to support the 3D potential of the Nintendo 3DS, but features updated graphics and other slight changes.

Across platforms, the HD edition sold over two million copies worldwide, but garnered less critical recognition than Nintendo’s 3DS version. A sequel, Resident Evil: Revelations, was released in 2015. It was also the biggest game supported by Nintendo’s Circle Pad Pro outside of Japan. The game was a great commercial success and earned the appreciation of the video game editors. Different critics appreciated its sound effects, horror theme, and graphics, but it also received criticism for fluctuating gameplay between stages.

How to Play

Resident Evil: Revelations is a survival horror video game in which the player has control of all the characters on screen from a third-person perspective to interact with enemies and the environment. In the single-player campaign mode of the game, the player is supposed to finish a complete sequence of scenarios accumulated in different episodes.

Most situations show the player how they must control the Valentine outside their country on a ghost ship seen in the Mediterranean Sea. However, some of them also need to play as different characters in different game scenarios. To finish a scenario and move on to the next, the player must complete some specific objectives such as solving puzzles, beating the boss, accumulating keys that can open doors to newer areas, and reaching a particular point in the game, unlike others.

Main features of the game.

Although some features of this game remain common to previous titles in this game series, some additional features can be seen exclusively in this game. So, these are the main features of this game:

Unlike previous titles of this game, this game features a Raid mode. This mode can be found exclusively in this one. Raid mode allows players to continue attacking their enemies’ buildings throughout the game. This mode can be selected from the menu itself.

The control options you get in this game deserve a mention in the features. The controls are so good that they don’t let you face any lag in the game. The game works as perfectly as you can imagine. The controls work very efficiently and effortlessly.

Portable and docked mode

Although the game looks amazing in handheld mode and docked mode, these two modes also make players love the game. You can unlock both modes as you progress through the game.

Classic survival horror

The game features elements of classic survival horror. These elements make the game feel like a real life horror game. It looks like nothing less than a classic survival horror game. In each level of the game, you can find elements of classic survival horror such as background, soundtrack, graphics, etc.

Therefore, Resident Evil: Revelations is an excellent game. Particularly, if you are a horror video game lover, this game will really captivate you. You can easily download and install this game on your device and start playing it. You can play for free. You can play this game on any device you want.

How to Download Resident Evil Revelations PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Resident Evil Revelations for PC

: Click on the button Download Resident Evil Revelations for PC Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Resident Evil Revelations for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Resident Evil Revelations: minimum system requirements

OS: Win XP 32

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo E4600 2.4 GHz / AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 4400+

Graphics card: AMD Radeon HD 3850 or NVIDIA GeForce 8800 GTS

System memory: 2 GB RAM

Storage: 8 GB hard drive space

DirectX 9 compatible graphics card

Resident Evil Revelations: recommended system requirements

Operating system: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core 2 Quad Q8400 2.66 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 805

Graphics card: AMD Radeon HD 6950 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 560

System memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 8 GB hard drive space

Frequent questions

What is the category to which this game belongs? This game belongs to the category of survival horror video games. Features elements of classic survival horror.

Can you play it offline? This is an online game and you cannot play it offline.

How is the gameplay of this game? The gameplay of this game is really interesting. It is amazing compared to other titles in this game series.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.