F1 2017 PC Free Download Full Version

F1 2017 is a video game in the racing genre, which was based on the 2017 Formula One season. It was released for PS4, Windows and Xbox One on August 25, 2017. The game includes twenty different circuits, twenty drivers and ten teams that They compete hard throughout the season. Feral Interactive was the developer of the macOS version of the game and simultaneously launched with different versions that were the first in the history of the series.

F1 2017 game download for PC

Name F1 2017 Initial release date August 25, 2017 Mode(s) Multiplayer; single player Developer Codemasters, Feral interactive Platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Classic Mac OS Composer gentleman brand Engine Ego Category PC Games >Racing

The Linux version, which was also developed by Feral Interactive, was released on November 2, 2017. The game showed the first driver lineups to be included in the 2017 Formula One season, alternative drivers such as Antonio Giovinazzi, Jenson Button , Brendon Hartley, Pierre Gasly, Paul di Resta driving during the game.

What is the game about?

The game features commentary by Anthony Davidson and David Croft. The game also features an expanded team management mode, giving players high control over the development and research of their car components. Engine parts and gearboxes are more likely to wear out and eventually suffer a breakdown, along with players receiving grid penalties if they exceed the component limit.

How to play

Players can now win the 2017 World Championship and break all records faster than all F1 cars and compete with some excellent cars from the F1 series from recent years. With an intense run of only ten years, more different gameplay is included in the all-new Championship game mode, and several other features that are new to this version both online and offline. It is without a doubt the most exciting and complete of the most played video games of all time.

The 2017 F1 season gives players unrivaled accessibility to not only the excitement of the Formula One game, but also includes the transactions that take place off the track in the game, as well as the development of the accompanying vehicles. . The proclaimed career mode is updated and includes an additional practice that helps programmers develop their skills, an expanded research and development branch to give them greater depth and control over the car’s development along with the potential to manage gearboxes and engines. throughout the entire game season.

Main features

In addition to the exciting new locations and amazing characters in the game, there have also been many other improvements. Some important additional features in this game are as follows:

You can improve your existing raving in the game with the help of an eye tracking mechanism. You just need to control the different challenges that are presented to you or look around you to see the level of competition by controlling the game’s camera along with your gaze.

The game’s highly extended career mode allows players to create history as they can improve their skills and create multiple seasons of the game. Going deeper into the game like never before is possible with the different vehicle management features that the game offers. The player only needs to maintain a balance between different resources, maintain the reliability of the car and avoid the punishment of grid penalties.

The game features a host of amazing new iconic F1 cars from previous teams. These cars can be used to compete in a wide range of different game modes. Classic cars can be added to the new career mode and you can compete in both multi-class and single-class mode.

Players can now participate in online races with a full grid of 20 different cars in public or private sessions, which also include two different dedicated spectator spots. With improved multiplayer suitable for the new online counting and a new leveling mechanism.

There is a new mode called Championship Mode in the game that allows players to go through some distinctive races that follow the rules and structures like the official Championship.

If you are a fan of crazy video games, but haven’t played any before, this will be the best one to start with. There are many old games in this series that you can also play on your device. These games also offer many other interesting features that you may find even more attractive. Once you start playing this game, you won’t want to give up.

How to Download F1 2017 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download F1 2017 for PC button

: Click on the Download F1 2017 for PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy F1 2017 for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

F1 2017 – Minimum system requirements

OS: 64-bit versions of Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i3 530 or AMD FX 4100

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GTX 460 or AMD HD 5870

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 30 GB available space

Sound card: DirectX compatible sound card

Additional Notes: Supported Graphics Cards: AMD HD5870 or better, HD6870 or better, HD7790 or better, R7 260 or better, R9 260 or better Nvidia Series GTX460 or better, GTX560 or better, GTX650Ti or better, GTX750 or better, GTX950 or better

F1 2017 – Recommended system requirements

Operating system: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-4690 3.5 GHz/AMD FX-8320

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 480 4GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070

System memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 30 GB hard drive space

DirectX 11 compatible graphics card

Frequent questions

Can you play it on Windows and Xbox? This game can be played on a variety of gaming platforms including Windows and Xbox as well.

Is it free to play a game? You can play this game absolutely free without having to pay anything extra.

Are the cars of this version improved? The F1 cars offered in this version of this game are all different from the older ones and are unique.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.