Detroit: Become Human Download Full Game PC For Free (v2021.11.17)

If you are intrigued by the concept of androids, Detroit: Become Human is the game for you. This is an adventure game developed by Quantic Dream and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2018. The game was originally released for PS4 players. But later in 2019, they also released a version for Windows.

This is a unique game that follows the story of three androids. If you want to try something new in the adventure genre, you should start exploring this game.

Detroit: Become Human is one of Quantic Dream’s latest successful releases. The game features great actors such as Jesse Williams, Lance Henriksen, Clancy Brown, Valorie Curry and Bryan Dechart. The game puts the fate of androids and humanity in your hands.

With this game, you will be able to experience a futuristic world where androids exist. The outcome of the game is affected by the decisions you make. If you are intrigued to know more about this game, you should read the post till the end.

What is Detroit: Become Human about?

Detroit: Become Human is an adventure game released in 2018. The story follows three androids: Kara, who managed to escape from her owner to explore her new freedom and protect a young girl, Markus, who is committed to helping other androids, and Connor, whose job is to kill a sentient android.

The technology of Detroit 2038 has given rise to human-like androids. They can talk, behave and move like humans. In the game, you can play as three different androids and witness a world of chaos. The decisions you make will decide the future and how the story will develop. Players are often faced with moral dilemmas as they have to decide who lives and who dies. The game offers you hundreds of options and possible endings. But it’s up to you what you choose and what happens to humans and androids.

The filmmakers visited Detroit to research the setting. It took more than two years to complete the script. They even built an engine to support the game. Not only that, but they also hired hundreds of actors to film the game’s animation video.

The game was first released for PlayStation 4 in 2018 and they later released a version for Windows in 2019. Upon release, it received favorable reviews from fans and critics alike. The game was praised for its excellent visuals, story, setting, voice actors, and characters.

Detroit: Become Human was a dream project for Quantic Dreams. The game sold more than 5 million copies upon release. This made it one of Quantic Dreams’ most successful games.

How to play

The game is played from a third-person view and has multiple characters. The story can continue even after some of the characters die. This is why no “game over” message is displayed after a character’s death.

Players can interact with their environment and objects using their controllers. The story progresses based on decisions made by players through dialogue decisions and quick-time events. The game is divided into several chapters. Players have the opportunity to go back to certain points to change their decision if they regret it. But certain scenes come with a countdown and therefore require quick action.

Conor reconstructs and replays events by obtaining clues and analyzing the environment with augmented vision. The more information Conor gathers, the better it will be for players, as they will be better able to decide their course of action. Markus is an android who can grant free will to other androids. Not only that, but he can also calculate the results of certain events and acts.

Detroit Features: Become Human

Detroit: Become Human is a unique game with an amazing story. The very concept of androids and humans is what makes the game different. Apart from that, the game comes with many features that you will love to use. If you haven’t played the game yet, don’t worry. We are here to give you a brief idea of ​​all the features you can expect from the game.

Here I leave you with the details:

Detroit: Become Human is a game with difficult decisions. While playing from a third-person view, you can experience what it feels like to be human. You get to see the world from the perspective of a machine, an android.

Your decisions, your choices.

The narrative is based on your decisions. The story advances depending on what you choose or decide. It is your decisions that determine the fate of the three main androids. Players can have complete control over what they do with Kara, Marcus and Connor. But the good thing is that the story continues even if one of them is sacrificed.

The interesting thing about this game is that it can have countless endings. That’s because everything is based on your decisions. That is why it is necessary to make the right decisions. Players can go back to certain points to change their decision in case they regret it. This allows you to replay the part of the game and discover a completely new conclusion.

Multiple language support

The good thing about this game is that it supports multiple languages. This means that players can play it in their language. The voice-over is done in more than 10 languages. The game also includes subtitles in more than 20 languages.

When the game was first released, it was only available for PS4. But considering the popularity of the game, they released a PC version the following year. This means that you can play it on both console and PC. PC gamers can enjoy stunning graphics with 4K resolution.

Detroit: Become Human is a unique game. The game’s story progresses based on your decisions. With this game, you enter a world full of androids. Control the three androids to reach a conclusion of your choice.

Detroit: Become Human – Minimum System Requirement

CPU: Intel Core i5-2300 @ 2.8 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX-8350 @ 4.2 GHz

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 or AMD HD 7950 with 3GB VRAM minimum (Vulkan 1.1 support required)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 55 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

Detroit: Become Human – Recommended System Requirement

CPU: Intel Core i5-6600 @ 3.3 GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1300 X @ 3.4 GHz

RAM: 12GB

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 with 4GB VRAM minimum (Vulkan 1.1 support required)

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 55 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Frequent questions

What are the three main characters of Detroit: Become Human? In the game Detroit: Become Human, you have three androids, including Kara, Connor, and Marcus. You can play and control all three.

How is the narrative decided in Detroit: Become Human? In Detroit: Become Human everything depends on your decisions. The decisions you make decide the narrative of the story and change every time you change your decision.

What is the name of the company that developed Detroit: Become Human? The game Detroit: Become Human is developed by Quantic Dream. It is one of their most successful games of all time.

