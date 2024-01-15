Planet Coaster PC version free download

Planet Coaster – The future of roller coaster simulator games is here! Amaze, delight and delight huge crowds as you build your roller coaster park empire – unleash your creativity and then share your achievements with the world.

Let nature do its work and shape the landscape beneath your feet. Create sculptural landscapes to build mountains, lakes, caves, or even create islands in the sky, then create coasters above and below ground in your garden.