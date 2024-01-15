FACh F-16, F-5 and A-29B fighters take part in the ADEX-VII exercise

fighter aircraft crew F-16 Fighting FalconF-5 Tiger III and A-29B Super Tucano of Chilean Air Force (FACh) They are developing military exercises Air Defense Exercise, ADEX-VII,

commander of Aviation Group No. 3group commander george ramos“Now we are ready with the preparations for the exercise,” he said in an institutional video. ADEX-VIIAnd on March 21, we will celebrate 94 years of the Chilean Air Force.”

According to FACH’s social networks, “the aircraft will participate in training until March 22 with the aim of increasing the operational readiness of the crew.”

In previous editions, the institution has stated that the objective of ADEX is to train military aviators in the planning, execution and control of operations against surface forces; offensive and defensive counter-air force operations; Air command and control operations under the jurisdiction of and IIª Air Brigade,

This type of training allows measuring the degree of institutional operational readiness, the results of which contribute to the improvement of instruction and training programs. In addition, thanks to modern detection, identification and data transfer equipment in real time, FACh tests this technology to be used to assist citizens in emergency situations.