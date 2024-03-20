Official: ‘Cabacita’ Rodriguez, the new reinforcement of the Portland Timbers

The Uruguayan footballer will have his career away from Liga MX and will be part of MLS after signing an agreement with the Portland team.

jonathan rodriguez Officially announced as the new footballer of portland timbers, team of of MLSAfter his time in America, a team in which ‘Cabacita’ was one of the architects of the championship, Águilas won the Apertura 2023 by defeating Tigres in the Grand Final of Mexican football.

Due to the calendar of MLS, Portland Timbers Was able to negotiate with the US to hire ‘Cabacita’ Rodriguez, The footballer who was considered by André Jardin until the eighth date of the Clausura 2024, but, due to negotiations with the American team, he was not in the call for the last five matches played by Águilas. Concacaf Champions Cup and tournaments MX League.

“Thank you, Jonathan Rodriguez, for your dedication, for your goals and for wearing our shirt!” that was the farewell that America He dedicated to moving forward on his social networks.

Forward Jonathan Rodriguez left the United States to join the Portland Timbers. espn

‘Cabacita’ Rodriguez was on the staff of America For one and a half years. The Uruguayan attacker joins the Aguilas ranks, coming from Al Nassr Of Saudi ArabTo reinforce Azulcremas for the Apertura 2022.

it had 65 games ‘Cabacita’ Rodriguez had a dispute with America, The team that Uruguay said goodbye to with 21 scores and seven assists, in 3,954 minutes he was on the field with the wing team.

he scored 21 goals ‘Cabacita’ Rodriguez With America, he will be remembered most for what he did tigers In the final of the Apertura 2023. The Uruguayan was in charge in the final minute of the second extra time of the tie to make it a 4–1 final.

already with portland timbers, ‘Cabacita’ Rodriguez will once again compete against a club Liga MX During the League Cup. The Uruguayan striker’s new team shares a group alongside Lyon Colorado Rapids.

After the first four days of the season MLS, Portland Timbers They are third in the Western Conference with seven points with results of two wins, one draw and one loss.