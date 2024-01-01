False inspector arrested for scam in Havana fair

Havana police arrested a fake inspector who defrauded his victims at a trade fair. She always appeared at the same place wearing the uniform of the inspection authority of the Cuban capital. His modus operandi was to solicit lots of money from people attending the fair in the Municipality of Marianao.

Thus, their victims were saved imaginary fines and were reportedly even informed to higher authorities. Faced with these threats, the sellers immediately decided to pay the money to the false inspector.

The Provincial Inspection Directorate of Havana published on social networks through its spokesperson Facebook Identification of the prisoner.

This is a dubious fact and has been criticized by many users of the said digital platform, bearing in mind that the accused has not been prosecuted yet. Even his identity card was unceremoniously disclosed.

fake vest

The Inspection Directorate found the now detained woman wearing a fake vest at the Marianao Fair.

The clothing item originally belonged to transport inspectors, with the inscription “Inspectora DIS Provincial”. This Directorate of Comprehensive Supervision (DIS) no longer exists as of 2021.

Notes from the Provincial Inspection Directorate reveal what happened. “Through prompt joint action with the PNR, the citizen was transported to the 6th Police Station of Marianao.

There, complaint number 99090/23 was filed for the crime of usurping public functions provided for in Article 19 of the Penal Code.

But this is not the only case related to fake inspectors. Last July, police arrested a man who claimed to be a worker of the provincial Directorate of Comprehensive Supervision and Control (DISC).

The Municipal Assembly of Central Havana revealed that he was caught with false identity documents and scam behavior.