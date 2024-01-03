Hailey Bieber Sets the Dress Trend We’ll See Everywhere in 2024

In recent months, a sexy alternative has been taking over the trend that has dominated 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Roday Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

To reveal yourself in a sensual, but always chic way cut out Takes precedence over transparency.

We love this graphic cutout that allows us to choose exactly the spots we want to showcase delicately or confidently.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Roday Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

American model Hailey Bieber has made her her favorite model for many months.

during the festival Academy Museum AwardShe adopted a stunning Saint Laurent dress by Anthony Vaccarello from the Spring-Summer 2023 show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Roday Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Hailey Bieber also gravitated towards a stunning cream dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Roday Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

More recently, it was her friend Kendall Jenner who wore it to the beach with transparency.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

It depends on you what kind of dress you adopt cut out In 2024!

Here are our current favorite cutout dresses:

1. Bodycon Mini Dress with Cutouts Dynamite – on sale for $40



gunpowder





2. Mini dress with openness and integrated bolero Garage – On Sale for $20



garage





3. Tweak Silver Dress with 3D Pink Cutouts at Simons – on sale for $50



Simon





4. Amazon Cutout Bodycon Dress – $30



Amazon





5. Twisted Cutout Midi Dress Dynamite – $80



gunpowder





6. Amazon Casual Ruffle Mini Summer Dress – on sale for $31



Amazon





