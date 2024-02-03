Fans can’t believe Kris Jenner shared these unfamiliar photos of Khloe Kardashian – see photos

Kris Jenner stunned fans with an old post from Khloe Kardashian — except it wasn’t from when she was younger, it was from last Christmas.

The 68-year-old mom shared a photo of her 39-year-old daughter, dressed up as the Grinch for Christmas, amid several trees – apparently taken during their celebration.

She captioned the photo: “When The Grinch is your next door neighbor @khloekardashian.”

Khloe and Kris looking festive

Khloe wore a fluffy green dress, cinched in at the waist with a thick black belt, and black high-heeled knee-high boots. His face was covered with a Grinch mask and he was wearing a Santa hat on his head.

The 39-year-old mother of two stood next to Chris, who wore a bright red glitter suit, amid the festive decorations – really the photos conveyed the Christmas spirit perfectly. Except that these pictures were shared not in December but in February.

Fans were quick to point out the untimely nature of the photos in the comments.

Khloe Kardashian as the Grinch

“Chris it’s February,” one person wrote.

Other fans acted as if Khloe was the Grinch – and asked what the hell she was doing at home this time of year?

“It’s January, shouldn’t it be hibernating?” one person wrote, while another person pointed out that it is actually February.

Kris Jenner’s post leaves fans confused

“What’s brother doing in February?” another fan asked. A third said: ‘Chris it’s February, he should be gone by now.’

Courtney took it in good spirit and commented: “Sexy Grinch!” Below the photo.

Some were more concerned by the fact that the mom, a grandmother of 13, had yet to post anything for either of Kylie’s children, Stormi and Aire, who turned six and two years old on February 1 and 2, respectively. Went.

One fan asked, “Nothing about Stormi and Aire’s birthday?” Another said: “Where is Stormi and Aire’s birthday post?”

Kylie, 26, has been busy preparing for her kids’ birthdays shortly after returning from Paris Fashion Week, where she caused a stir by taking Stormi to the front row of the Valentino Haute Couture show.

She posted a teaser of the birthday parties, showing fans the many balloons she got for her two children, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.