Line-ups confirmed for La Liga matches

This Saturday, February 3 starting at 12:30 p.m. Alaves by Luis Garcia Plaza will face Barcelona by Xavi Hernandez for the meeting in accordance with La Liga date 23, at the Mendizorroza Stadium,

The two teams last met in November 2023, a match that ended in a win barcelona 2-1, on the 13th matchday of this season league, Similarly, one of the last five matches was played against each other barcelona He managed to win thrice and draw twice.

Babazoros are in 11th place with 26 points, out of the last four matches they managed to win three and lost only once. They have two matches in which they can’t beat them and they can’t convert them either. A very encouraging outlook to face this new day spanish league,

Thus, those who commanded Luis Garcia Plaza He won again as a visitor league 3-0 against Almeria, This was the seventh win of this season spanish leagueIn which they have had ten losses and five draws.







On the other end, kulesh They have had a regular series of matches in terms of results achieved, out of the last four matches they have won two and lost two (in all competitions). in the table of spanish league They are in fourth place with 47 points and are far away from the first two places, so they have to secure the first place. Champions And then try to fight for leadership.

who led hernandez They scored in a 1–0 win against Osasuna on the 20th. league (I think it was postponed barcelona played spain supercup during that day).







Alaves vs Barcelona: Lineups for the LaLiga match

Alaves: Antonio Civera; Nahuel Tenaglia, Rafa Marin, Ruben Duarte, Javi Lopez; Guevara, Blanco, John Guridi, Sola; Luis Rioja; And Samu. DT: Luis Garcia Plaza.







Barcelona: Iñaki Pena; Jules Conde, Ronald Araújo, Andreas Christensen, Joao Cancelo; Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Kybersi. DT: Xavi Hernandez.







Alaves vs Barcelona: timing, TV and how to watch LaLiga match online

Alaves and Barcelona They will play at the Mendizorroza Stadium on Saturday, February 3, matchday 23 of La Liga. will start from 12:30 Eastern Time and can be followed live via ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. during this time Mexico Will be broadcast on Sky HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere.

In addition, you will be able to follow all the details of the meeting between Alavés and Barcelona in exclusive coverage brought to you by the Mundo Deportivo USA editorial team,