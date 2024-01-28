Fans fumed over the prices of Cruz Azul Vs. Xolos

The Cement Workers will play a new date at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium and fans are surprised by the prices.

blue Cross On the third day of the match, he gave his first happiness to his fans. Completion 2024 After Liga MX Defeated Mazatlán at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium. El Toro Fernández and Angel Sepúlveda were the authors of the two goals with which the goalscorers led by Martin Anselmi achieved their first victory of the championship to add four points to the general table.

He barely had time to digest the victoryThe cement producers are already taking into account the next match of the tournament, scheduled for Tuesday, January 30 against Xolos de Tijuana at the same Ciudad de los Deportes stadium. The club announced ticket prices for this match and the fans’ initial joy waned.

And the fight against the people of Tijuana is scheduled on weekdays at 7:00 pm (local time), This is why many expected the price of seats to show a downward trend compared to the price of tickets against Mazatlán. That was not the case and it would cost the same as Saturday’s duel. ,empty stadium is coming“, threatened a user through X.

“The beginning of the week was designed to set more accessible prices.” “And because they raised the price of beer, soft drinks, potatoes. “The truth is that there is no point in it, at some point there will be less people.” “At least they would have promoted for both days, don’t mess up, it’s 7pm on Tuesday, the stadium is empty.”Here are some of the fans’ reactions to Cruz Azul’s publication.

Price of seats against Tijuana’s Xolos

Tickets for this match are already on sale through Ticketmaster and stadium box offices. Tickets will go on sale this Sunday from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm (local time). Monday, January 29 from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm; And will start at 11:00 am on the match day. The cheapest ticket is $150 pesos and the most expensive is $430 Mexican pesos.

Blue Cross vs Xolos: when and what time do they play for the Clausura 2024 of Liga MX?

This Tuesday, January 30, Cruz Azul will return to the local tournament after achieving its first victory of the championship. La Máquina will play the duel against Xolos de Tijuana on matchday four of the Clausura 2024 starting at 7:00 PM (local time). This duel will mark the reunion between Celestial and Jesus Corona, who now defends the colors of the Border team.

Blue Cross vs Xolos: where and how to watch the match live?

According to information from the official Liga MX portal, the match between Cruz Azul and Tijuana will be broadcast via the TUDN signal. In addition, you can also follow minute by minute and live in full through all the official Vamos Azul channels.