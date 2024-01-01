This cult horror film starring Megan Fox, which failed upon release, may get a sequel

If most people missed seeing “Jennifer’s Body” (2009), some appreciated it as soon as it was released. The film with Megan Fox has become popular over time and its screenwriter would like to develop a sequel.

Jennifer’s BodyA film ahead of its time

Sometimes the time is good for some movies. And there is no doubt about it Jennifer’s Body is one of them. Horror comedy starring Karyn Kusama megan fox and Amanda SeyfriedIt clearly wasn’t priced appropriately when it was released in 2009. Beyond its modest box office score ($31 million in worldwide revenue collected on a $16 million budget), the feature film was primarily destroyed by a large portion of the press. And the audience. Some still defended this horror film.By turns hilarious and extreme, but consistently funny and provocative.“, as written World In his criticism.

Megan Fox – Jennifer’s Body ©20th Century Fox

But as the years passed, and the movement followed Me too, Jennifer’s Body acquired feminist cult film status, Because behind the film’s irony and deliberate mockery, there are very current themes about sexism and sexual harassment. We follow Jennifer Czech (Megan Fox), the would-be bombshell high school girl Young victims of Satanist stone pelters Who sacrifice it in the hope of getting success in return. But Jennifer comes back to life and intends to take revenge on the boys by eating them. Her best friend, Needy (Amanda Seyfried), who is her opposite in every way, then finds herself faced with a dilemma. Between his desire to protect the city and help his friend.

Jennifer’s Body So also plays with the code of horror stereotypes of female characters, And Karyn Kusama deliberately uses the hypersexualization of her lead actress to twist her sexual fantasy and make her more of a victim than a vindictive, antagonistic one.

there are still some things left to say

It would be nice to watch the movie again today. especially sinceA sequel may be made, more than 15 years after its initial release. At least that’s what screenwriter Diablo Cody wishes when writing lisa frankensteinWhich is going to be released in American theaters. The screenwriter spoke on this occasion bloody disgusting About his desire to present a sequel to Jennifer’s Body,

Yes ! I want to make a sequel. I’m not finished with Jennifer’s body. I just want to find people who believe in it as much as I do and connect with them. But this has not happened yet. I need someone who believes it and has a billion dollars.

if for now nothing was done for the development of a jennifer’s body 2Diablo Cody wishes. Hopefully its output will be heard. Especially since it’s not unusual to see Hollywood interested in older works. And with the cult film status that the film now enjoys, it seems possible. A situation that does not displease the screenwriter, even if he regrets it Jennifer’s Body It was not appreciated upon release.

At first, I was obviously very excited, but I was also a little disappointed because I remember wondering where this audience was when the movie was released. It was a critical and commercial failure. To be honest, I was quite humiliated. Releasing this film was a difficult experience. (…) It was hard for me, it was hard for Megan… (then) people suddenly started talking about it and saying it was a good movie, which I always thought.

While waiting for this sequel idea to take shape, you can always Rewatch the film on Disney+.