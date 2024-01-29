Joe Biden: “No doubt, those responsible will be held accountable at the time and manner we choose”

US President Joe Biden indicated he would avenge the attack on a US base in Jordan where three soldiers were killed (AP Photo/Jacqueline Martin)

President of united states, joe bidenIt was clear in saying that those responsible for the attacks against the North American base would face consequences for the deaths of the three soldiers. Three US service members killed and 34 injured in unilateral drone strike which had an impact tower 22, A base in northeastern Jordannear the Syrian border, United States Central Command said in a statement x,

It is the first time US military personnel have been killed since Iran-backed militant groups began a campaign of attacks in response to the war against Israel in mid-October. Hamas In Horoscope, Tower 22 is located near Al Tanf Garrison in southeastern SyriaWhere the US military has cooperated with local allies in the fight against Islamic State terrorists.

This attack shows Significant escalation of an already dangerous situation in the Middle East, According to officials, the drone was fired by terrorists supported by terrorists. iran And it seemed like it was coming Syria, “Although we are still gathering the facts of this attack, “We know it was carried out by radical Iranian-backed terrorist groups operating in Syria and Iraq.”Said biden,

Al Tanf military post is located in southern Syria (AP File)

Mandatory promised to fight back, ,There is no doubt: We will hold all those responsible accountable whenever and however we choose.,

“Jill and I join the families and friends of our fallen and Americans across the country in mourning the loss of these warriors.” This is a disgusting and completely unfair attackBiden said in the White House statement. “These service members embodied the best of our nation: unwavering in their bravery. Stick to your duty. Unwavering in his commitment to his country, risking his own safety to protect his fellow Americans and our allies and partners with whom we fight terrorism. This is a fight we will not stop.”

Biden was informed of the attack on Sunday morning in South Carolina, where he is campaigning for re-election, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Deputy National Security Advisor John Finer were in charge of giving you the details.

File photo: Satellite view of the US military post known as Tower 22 in Rukban, Ruaished district, Jordan (Reuters)

Till today, There have been more than 158 attacks against US and coalition forces in Iraq and Syria. However many of these did not cause serious injuries or significant damage. The reason why air defenses failed to intercept the attacking drones on this occasion remains uncertain. The incident is the first known attack on Tower 22, where US troops assist in an advisory and support mission. Jordan,

In response to these attacks, usa have retaliated against groups supported by iran In Iraq And SyriaIncluding attacks on recently used facilities Kata’ib Hezbollah and other related groups iran,

The killing of the three Americans comes as the United States and Iraq are expected to soon begin talks on the future of the American military presence in the country.