Fans have a desperate request for Cruz Azul

It has not been a good start to the season for the cement producers and the fans are frustrated. Martin Anselmi has also started being interrogated.

blue Cross The season is not going well even though it’s only two days old Completion 2024, Fans are in suspense over the possible departure of the Paraguay captain due to the dispute between Juan Escobar and Martin Anselmi; But the start of the tournament has not brought peace to some fans who expected more from the new project.

Two days and only one point scored. Without a goal and with a defeat in the return leg at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium. All the seasoning invites pessimism, which is evident from the fans’ reaction. And the club once again offered one last Blue Pass with a reference price for the rest of the semester… but the response was different than expected.

“It’s last time to get your #PaseAzulCL24 at a preferential price. If you were a season ticket holder for the Apertura 2023, take advantage of the special price and buy your pass to attend all our home games at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium., reads the club’s latest publication. However, fans took advantage of the post and started with desperate requests given the poor institutional and sporting situation of the club.

“Last hour to even bring two fucking reinforcements for them, don’t suck!! With that team they can’t ask anything more from Anselmi than the league and now, “Last minute for them to rent a containment and an extreme.” “The last hours for them to work together and bring in good Mexican reinforcements,” They are part of the comments that are read in the Cruz Azul publication.

A fan’s reaction to the sale of the Cruz Azul Blue Pass

Cruz Azul attempts to fend off two reinforcements

The closing date of the transfer window in Liga MX is next February 2, By this time the cement producers hope to have signed two additional players, Jorge Sanchez and another Mexican midfielder. This was announced by journalist Carlos Córdova, former press chief of La Maquina.

survey Do you think Cruz Azul needs reinforcements? Do you think Cruz Azul needs reinforcements? 1278 people have already voted

,Cruz Azul this week is still waiting for a response from the legal sector of the club in accordance with the provisions of FIFA and Porto to obtain the services of Jorge Sánchez who are eager to access the machine from their trenches. Even today the situation in the cement team is that two national reinforcements are yet to be received to complete the team, the communicator wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter).

George Sanchez, further away

The Porto side are Cruz Azul’s dream these days. However, and even if the player wishes to join the celestial team, FIFA regulation will close the doors to him. The international organization’s regulations state that a player cannot play for three different clubs in the same season., Sánchez had already featured in the campaign with Ajax and the Portuguese team.