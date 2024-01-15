Far Cry 6 PC Game Download Full Version (v1.5.0 & ALL DLC)

Developed by Ubisoft Toronto and published by Ubisoft, Fry Cry 6 is a 2021 first-person shooter video game. It is the sixth installment in the popular Fry Cry series. It was released worldwide on October 7, 2021 for multiple platforms such as Xbox one, Xbox series X/ S, PlayStation 4 and 5, Microsoft Windows, Amazon Luna, etc.

Far Cry 6 game download for PC

Name Very far away 6 Initial release date Platforms PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna Developer Ubisoft, Ubisoft Toronto Editor Modes multiplayer video game Genders First person shooter, Adventure game Category PC Games >Adventure

What is Fry Cry 6 about?

The game’s setting is a fictional Caribbean island called Yara. The island is under the rule of dictator “El Presidente” tón Castillo, who is raising his son Diego to continue his rule after him. Players take on the role of a brave guerrilla named Dani Rojas, who attempts to overthrow the dictator and end his dictatorship on the island.

The game incorporates all the elements that are primarily present in an RPG, such as a leveling system and side quests. It also comes with a cooperative multiplayer mode.

How to Play

The game is set in an open world. Players take on the role of a local rebel named Dani Rojas. In this game, the world is divided into seven parts of different terrains. You can find urban areas, jungles, mountains and all that. Players have access to a wide range of weapons such as assault rifles, handguns, submachine guns, grenade launchers, shotguns, sniper rifles, and many more.

Players must earn experience points to advance in the game. That can be earned by performing many activities such as destroying enemy vehicles and billboards, collecting collectibles, and completing objectives and missions. The ranking system highlights the player’s rank in the game and the level of the region they are in.

Features of Fry Cry 6

Now that you know the gameplay of Fry Cry 6, let’s go over some of its features. Below we have listed some of the main features of this game.

Choose a character of your choice.

Players are free to choose a male or female character in the game based on their choice. In addition, they can customize some aspects of the character such as appearance, clothing, etc. However, character choice does not affect gameplay.

Multiplayer mode available

Fry Cry 6 incorporates a well-developed multiplayer mode for players to play with their friends and have more fun. If you don’t like playing alone, now you can play Fry Cry 6 with your friends online!

Use friends to your advantage

The game allows players to make friends with various animals while playing. You can take a crocodile, a rooster, a dachshund, a dog, a panther, etc. as a companion. The best part is that these animals can help you fight your enemies. You can use these animals to distract your enemies at any time.

A wide range of equipment available

The game consisted of countless weapons that players can use at any time. Your weapons and equipment determine your defensive and offensive capabilities. There is a wide range of weapons to choose from such as unique weapons, supreme weapons, standard weapons, resolution weapons, etc.

Fry Cry 6 received mostly mixed reviews from critics and players. While many praised the game for keeping up with its previous sequels, some critics expressed discontent that their expectations for this sixth sequel were not met. Minor improvements brought to the game formula, gameplay; elements, innovation, etc. They are worthy of praise.

How to Download Far Cry 6 PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the button Download Far Cry 6 for PC

: Click on the button Download Far Cry 6 for PC Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Far Cry 6 for PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Far Cry 6 – Minimum system requirements

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1 GHz or Intel Core i5-4460 3.2 GHz

RAM: 8GB

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

VIDEO CARD: AMD Radeon RX 460 4GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 4GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 60 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4 GB

Far Cry 6: recommended system requirements

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X / Intel Core i7-9700

RAM: 16GB

Operating system: Windows 10 (64-bit)

VIDEO CARD: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

FREE DISK SPACE: 60 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

Frequent questions

What platforms can Fry Cry 6 be played on? The game is compatible with PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox series X, Series S, Xbox One and Windows.

What genres does the game belong to? The game belongs to a first-person shooter and adventure game.

Does the game have multiplayer mode? Yes, there is a multiplayer mode available in Fry Cry 6.

