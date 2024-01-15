Chess Ultra PC Game Download For Free Full Version

Chess Ultra is a stunning chess video game that is played with 4K graphics and a perfect multiplier mode. The game comes with GM-approved AI and also has full VR support. Chess Ultra has been developed and published by Ripstone and was released on June 21, 2017. Since the game’s release in 2017 on the Steam platform, it has received very positive reviews.

Chess Ultra game download for PC

Name ultra chess Initial release date June 20, 2017 Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Xbox One Developer Ripstone Ltd. Editor Ripstone Ltd. Modification Single player video game Genders Casual game, Indie game, Strategy video game, Simulation, Strategy, Sports Category PC Games >Strategy

Chess Ultra is categorized as a stand-alone simulation sports strategy casual game that is available to play in single-player mode, online player versus player mode, split-screen mode, and cross-platform multiplayer mode. The game also has virtual reality support and works with Valve Index, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift.

What is the game about?

Chess Ultra is a basic chess game that comes with high-quality artificial intelligence where players can play with great opponents in single-player mode. The game is also available to play in multiplayer mode, where players can have a good time. Players will be able to play with players from all over the world. A stable internet connection is required to play multiplayer in Chess Ultra.

How to Play

When it comes to the game, the developers have used the best possible technology at their disposal. Technology helps make the game feel much more real. The artificial intelligence used in the Chess Ultra game is quite advanced and players will be able to have a good time while playing. The Chess Ultra game graphics surely add to the complete Chess Ultra gaming experience. The game controls have also been redesigned and players will have no problem moving their soldiers in chess. Small animations are added in the movement of Chess Ultra that surely contribute to the complete gaming experience.

Game features

Chess Ultra is a game that has been around for quite some time and has successfully made a name for itself in the market. The popularity of the game is increasing quite rapidly and this is due to all the great features it offers. Here we have listed some of the best features of the Chess Ultra game that are worth mentioning and make the game a must-have for all chess lovers.

Chess Ultra now comes with multiple game modes that players will be able to play. Each game mode here is unique. Players will be able to play Chess Ultra in both single-player and online multiplayer modes. In each of the modes, the gaming experience is quite different.

Chess Ultra game comes with a cross-platform play option where players will be able to play online multiplayer with their friends and family even when they do not share the same platform. The cross-platform play in Chess Ultra makes it quite fun and helps reduce combo time. This is also a perfect way to make friends.

Chess Ultra now comes with virtual reality support where players will be able to play with the help of Valve Index, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift. These headphones help provide gamers with a different gaming experience, making them a must-have. Chess Ultra is one of the best virtual reality chess games currently on the market.

Comprehensive time controls

In each game, players will be able to control their timing for each move and customize the game according to their wishes. Players will have different time settings for Classic, Blitz and Marathon modes, all available online.

Chess is quite a popular game among players around the world and with Chess Ultra the developers have been able to take the game to a completely different level. Most players who play Chess Ultra are attracted to the game because of the virtual reality setting it has. There are 80 chess puzzles available in the game for players to play.

How to Download Chess Ultra Instructions for PC

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Chess Ultra PC button

: Click on the Download Chess Ultra PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you can enjoy Chess Ultra PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Chess Ultra – Minimum system requirements

Operating system: Windows Vista

Processor: 2.0 GHz Dual Core

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics card: NVIDIA Geforce GTS 450 or AMD Radeon HD 6750

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 12 GB available space

Chess Ultra: recommended system requirements

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: 2.5+ GHz quad-core

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: NVIDIA Gerforce GTX 780 or 970

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 12 GB available space

Frequent questions

Can we play Chess Ultra with a Virtual Reality headset? Yes, we can play Chess Ultra with a Virtual Reality headset.

What is the recommended RAM requirement for Chess Ultra game? The recommended RAM requirement for Chess Ultra game is 8 GB.

Do we need a stable Internet connection to play Chess Ultra? Yes, we need a stable internet connection to play Chess Ultra.

This download is 100% free and hosted on the fastest cloud server.