House Builder Free PC Game Download Full Version (v2023.01.12)

Is building your hobby? If yes, House Builder is the perfect video game for you. In this game, players become a one-man construction team. All you have to do is find a suitable piece of land and start building your dream home using the right materials and tools!

Name Builder Initial release date Platforms Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Developer FreeMind Games, Console Labs Editor FreeMind Games, PlayWay, Console Labs Mode single player Genders Simulation game, Independent game, Strategy game, Casual game, Adventure, Early Access Category PC Games >Simulation

What is House Builder all about?

This game is simply about building different types of houses in different corners of the world. House Builder is an interesting game that takes you on a global tour and offers you various tasks related to the construction of different types of houses. For example, you may need to build an igloo, log cabin, mud hut, or traditional house.

How to Play

The game involves building different types of houses with different styles in different corners of the world, using various construction methods. Progress is linear. Once you finish building one house, you move on to the next. There is no need for any actual design. Players simply have to use the right techniques, tools, and materials and use them to build a proper house.

What attracts players the most is the linear and simple gameplay. The best part is that it doesn’t look boring. There is something extremely satisfying and comforting when you finish building a house at point A and move on to the next one at point B.

The game allows players to see how construction technologies differ from each other and how the proper materials and procedures should be applied to build a proper house. In short, the game allows you to experiment and explore.

Players can use the appropriate tools depending on the house they are building. Little by little they will be able to improve their skills and use better equipment to build more complex structures and buildings.

House Builder Features

House Builder has a lot of features to offer. That is another reason that contributes to its growing popularity. Let’s go over some of the House Builder features worth mentioning.

Build houses all over the world.

The game takes players on a journey around the world. You can explore various types of architectural beauty around the world. For example, you have the opportunity to build a mud hut in Africa, a wooden cabin in Siberia, an igloo in the Arctic, and maybe a Canadian house.

Each house has different building rules and players must choose the appropriate building materials according to the building laws.

Master new technologies.

This game features countless building technologies. Different types of houses require different construction methods and players have the opportunity to learn about them. There are specific materials and procedures needed to build different houses.

The game also allows players to demolish the existing building. Some houses, if necessary, can be destroyed to build new ones from scratch.

Another interesting feature of House Builder is that it allows players to travel through time. You can visit the past and explore different periods of history and see iconic designs not seen today.

Needless to say, House Builder garnered positive reviews around the world upon its release. Players love to play hard. Once you start playing and get the hang of it, it will be hard to take your eyes off the screen. Overall, players love the variety the game offers. If you are someone who doesn’t like the action-adventure genre and wants to try something different, House Builder is the one.

Home Builder – Minimum System Requirement

Windows 7 operating system

Processor: Intel Core i5

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: NVidia GeForce GTX 750

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Home Builder: Recommended System Requirement

Operating system: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: NVidia GeForce GTX 1050

Sound card: DirectX compatible

Frequent questions

What platforms is House Builder available on? The game is available on multiple platforms such as Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows.

Who developed House Builder? FreeMind Games and Console Labs jointly developed House Builder.

What genre does the House Builder game belong to? The game can be classified into various genres such as simulation game, indie video game, strategy video game, etc.

