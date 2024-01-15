Far Cry Primal Download PC Game Full Version For Free

Far Cry Primal is an excellent video game that provides an extreme level of fun and entertainment. If you want to get an enriching experience while playing, you should try this awesome video game. Far Cry Primal is an action and adventure video game with the best quality graphics. The post below will provide in a nutshell everything about this game. So, continue reading the post to know all the information related to this attractive video game.

Far Cry Primal Game Download for PC

What is the game about?

Far Cry Primal is an excellent video game that was released on February 23, 2016. This amazing game was developed by Ubisoft Montreal and published by Ubisoft. This incredible video game was directed by Jean-Christophe Guyot and Thomas Simon. The producer of this video game was Vincent Pontbriand and it was programmed by Jean-Philippe Harvey and David Robillard. It was written by three writers, including Kevin Shortt, Ian Ryan and Jean-Sebastien Decant, in the Far Cry series.

How to play

Far Cry Primal is an amazing video game that was composed by Jason Graves and the artist of this game was Mickael Labatt. This game was released on multiple platforms such as Microsoft Windows, Xbox One, and Play Station 4. Therefore, you can play it on multiple platforms. It was released on March 1, 2016 on Microsoft Windows and on February 23, 2016 on the rest. Far Cry Primal is an action-adventure video game that allows players to play in single-player game mode. The game offers multiple weapons to players to help them perform better.

Game features

Far Cry Primal is an exceptional video game that is released on various platforms to make it easier for players to take advantage of it. This amazing video game offers an exceptional list of features to the users. Some of the features of this video game are highlighted below for your reference.

Single player game mode

To begin with, this game allows players to play it in single-player game mode. You can play without interruptions or disturbances from other players. So if you are a beginner, this feature will allow you to learn the process to play efficiently without interruptions or feedback from other players.

Multiple weapons

Furthermore, the game also provides multiple weapons to players so that they can improve their performance. Weapons in the game include clubs, spears, and ranged weapons such as slings and bows. You can buy these weapons to kill enemies. Lethal weapons also become available in the game gradually as you progress.

Hunt, fight and cook.

Also, this game will give you great experience in hunting, cooking and fighting. You will learn about the activities that people carried out during the Stone Age. It is an incredible video game that offers a lot to explore.

Explore location

This incredible video game allows you to explore the map. You will be able to move throughout the region without any region restrictions. You can explore and discover new items. Furthermore, playing this video game will provide you with a completely different level of experience.

These were some of the notable features that the game offers to the players. Far Cry Primal is among the best and most popular video games. The list of features that this game offers to players will leave you speechless.

How to Download Far Cry Primal PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page



Far Cry Primal: minimum system requirements

Processor: Core i3-550 / Phenom II X4 955

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

VIDEO CARD: Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 / Radeon HD 5770 1 GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 20 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 1 GB

Far Cry Primal – Recommended System Requirements

Processor: Intel Core i7-2600K | AMD FX-8350 or equivalent

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 780 | AMD Radeon R9 280X or equivalent

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 20 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 3072 MB

Frequent questions

Can you play this game on your computer system? Yes, you can play this video game on your computer system.

The file size of this video game is around 11.97 GB.

You can take advantage of this video game for around $29.99.

