Jump Force Free PC Game Download Full Version (v3.02 & ALL DLC)

Jump Force was published by Bandai Namco Entertainment and features several characters from the famous Japanese manga series. Jump Force belongs to the crossover fighting genre. Players can access the game across various platforms such as PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. The game was widely released on August 28, 2020.

Jump Force Game Download for PC

Name Jump force Initial release date October 12, 2018 Engine unreal engine 4 Developer Series Shōnen Jump Mode(s) Single player, multiplayer Platforms PlayStation 4, Android, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows Category PC Games >Fighting

Jump Force really shines a light on the realistic aspect of graphics, especially the Japanese comic characters. If you are a person who loves reading Manga series, you should try playing Jump Force which is based on Japanese comics. Some of the popular characters are heavily considered in the game.

We all know the fact that Manga stories have a separate fan base. Most of the popular Heroes of the Manga series have been portrayed strongly jumping into a whole new battlefield. The famous characters of the Manga series come together to fight against dangerous threats. This article sheds light on the gameplay, features, and story of Jump Force.

About

Jump Force was written by three Japanese authors which was later made into a video game. The game’s story begins with Frieza attacking New York City with a group of poisons. Sonu Goku faces the Poison Army in Jump Force. The character named Trunks in this game will help the civilians to revive the cybernetic device which is also known as Umbras Cube to become a hero character.

The protagonist of the game will remove the yellow trunks and Goku will recover his civilians. Glover, who is the director, explains and elaborates the Manga world and the real world with the help of umbra cubes. The group’s jumping force has been divided into three teams which are as follows

alpha team

beta team and

range equipment

Son Goku is the leader of the Alpha team, Luffy is the leader of the Beta team, while Naruto is the leader of the gamma team. The player’s main task in Jump Force is to discover the heroes who have been controlled by the umbra cube that is supposed to be charged with negative energy. The replicas of the villains in Jump Force are made of dark shadows that blend with the real heroes. This makes it confusing and challenging for the player to discover the real one.

How to play

Jump Force can be described as a fighting game in which the player takes control of a team consisting of three characters. The characters are selected from several 20 that appear regularly in the weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

During the game, the player will be able to control a single character at a time. Other characters can be used as Asus’ support system on the battlefield during battle. Jump Force’s combat feature is quite similar to its previous game series such as Dragon Ball Xenoverse, J-Stars Victory, Ninja Storm, and Burning Blood.

Players of this game will be asked to move around the three-dimensional space and use special moves, combos, combat skills, etc. to fight his enemies. The match comes to an end when a particular team defeats the other team.

The health bar of the team members plays a vital role in successfully completing the game. If the opposing team strategically attacks your team’s health bar, you will be disqualified.

Game features

The games have some great features that keep players hooked. Below we list some of the best.

The characters play a very important role in this game. The trunk is considered one of the jumping forces of popular characters, regardless of what appears on the scene. Another character named Luffy seems to be a person who has overdrawn money from the bank account. Jump Force characters blink hard and move their mouths and their expressions rarely change. The characters add value to this game and make it more interesting.

Three teams have different styles and approaches during the game. Dragon Ball is considered one of the martial arts used by one of the characters in the game. The player can also make use of the pirate style that Naruto mainly focuses on. Some of the key features of the overall style include the ninja approach.

The player can use both Smash and traditional combat, which is mixed with automatic combos. The game consists of blocks and grabs that will help the game run out of the combo. Getting out of the combo requires some mobility meter time management. Another type of combat system that the game offers is the landing attack that allows the player to use special moves offered by Jump Force. There are rudimentary features in this game that will help the player to master higher levels.

In the competitive esports scene, fighters have a difficult time attacking opponents. The game offers 3D fighters that are attractive to players. There are many games with 2D support systems, but 3D effects add more visual enhancement to the player while playing.

The interesting combos in this game make the overall game fun and interesting. The player has the opportunity to choose individual characters, unique styles and combine them according to his requirements. Selecting the right combination is one of the basic rules you need to understand. There are a variety of combos and three-player fights that the player can utilize. It is one of the unique features of Jump Force.

In the contemporary era, most video games have an artificial intelligence aspect. Jump Force has many heroes as part of the game. The director named Glover has a partner who uses artificial intelligence technology for navigation. Artificial intelligence helps the game navigate from place to place in the mysterious world during battle. The game is well developed and tries to merge all the worlds into one.

In short, Jump Force video games try to highlight a unique art style. The game also contributes to the opportunities that the player can experience and explore with the characters from Japanese comics. Jump Force’s gameplay is absolute and dedicated specifically to fans of the Manga series. Even amateur gamers can play this game to combat boredom. The idea of ​​this game is very attractive, especially for children. There are many styles and moves that will help the player make the roster.

How to Download Jump Force Instructions for PC

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

: Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page Step 2 : Click on the Download Jump Force PC button

: Click on the Download Jump Force PC button Step 3 : Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

: Your download will start. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

: Download and install the file and then you can install the game Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

: With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game Step 6: After completing the installation, you can enjoy Jump Force PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Jump Force – Minimum System Requirement

Processor: Intel Core i5-2300, 2.80 GHz / AMD A10-7850K, 3.70 GHz

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 4GB

Operating System: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 660 Ti, 3 GB / Radeon HD 7950, 3 GB

PIXEL SHADER: 5.0

VERTEX SHADER: 5.0

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible sound card or integrated chipset

FREE DISK SPACE: 17 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 2048 MB

Jump Force – Recommended System Requirement

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 8GB

Operating System: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit OS required)

VIDEO CARD: GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon R9 Fury

PIXEL SHADER: 5.1

VERTEX SHADER: 5.1

SOUND CARD: DirectX compatible sound card or integrated chipset

FREE DISK SPACE: 17 GB

DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 4096 MB

Frequent questions

What are the types of modes that Jump Force can be played in? Jump Force offers single-player and multiplayer game modes.

What are the platforms where the player can access the jump force? The player can access Jump Force through PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Microsoft Windows.

How many groups are there in the Jump Force game? There are three groups: Alpha, Beta and Gamma in Jump Force.

Does Jump Force game have non-playable characters? There are two playable characters in the game Death Note.

