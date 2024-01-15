Test Drive Unlimited 2 PC Game Download Full Version (v034 – Build 16)

Racing games are in a league of their own. The thrill of watching the countdown on the screen as you prepare to press the go button and make your car race is a thrill that only racing game lovers can understand. But today, racing games are abundant on various game consoles and mobile phones.

Most of these games are not fun and are plagued with countless ads that make playing difficult. But that’s not the problem with Test Drive Unlimited 2. This game is one of the most perfect racing games ever. You want to know why? Then keep reading below:

Test Drive Unlimited 2 Game Download for PC

Name Unlimited Test Drive 2 Initial release date February 8, 2011 Engine havok Series Driving test Editors Atari, Atari, Inc., Softclub, CyberFront Corporation Platforms PlayStation 3, Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360 Developers Eden Games Category PC Games > Racing

What is Test Drive Unlimited 2 about?

Unlike most racing games that just start without giving you a plot and focus on you just driving around a circuit, this game gives you a great plot. This makes the game stand out from the rest.

You, as the player, will meet Solar Crown host Tess Wintory during her big birthday party in Ibiza. The solar corona is a famous international racing championship. Tess will take you to her garage and let you completely drive her own Ferrari in California.

Once you leave the aforementioned party, you will wake up. Then you will learn that you are a bad valet. Tess will scold you for being late. She thinks about saying goodbye to her, but she won’t and she will ask you to accompany her to a famous nightclub called Sant Antoni de Portmany. She says that if you do, you’ll be able to participate in the famous Solar Crown racing championship.

While on the road, Tess explains that a racer dropped out, so there’s now a spot open for you, the player. At the club, Tess will introduce you to the Solar Crown viewers. But it’s not that easy to start running. To legally participate in the game you need a license and a car. This is when you will meet Todd Bishop through Tess. He will take you to an old, used but in good condition car dealership.

Once there you will choose a car and then head to a used caravan that will become your home. So the game is ready to start now. You don’t have a house or a good car, but you can participate in the championship and rise through the ranks.

How to play

The controls are easy to use and there is no lag in the game. Your goal here is to level up and earn money so you can get better cars. Know that if you want to progress, you will also have to continue leveling up and earning experience points. You can earn the point in 4 ways: competition, social, discovery and collection.

In competition mode, you will complete challenges and compete. While in social you will have to make friends, join clubs and compete more. Please note that in Discovery mode, you will have to take pictures, find car accidents, and discover various roads. Lastly, in Collection mode, everyone must purchase houses, cars, clothes, furniture, and other things they will need to progress in social circles.

Please note that you will be able to earn money in the game based on your driving skills. But, if you drive at a high or medium speed near a vehicle, you will get some cash. However, keep in mind that it usually costs less than $500 each time you stop by. If you can start chain passes, then you can earn good money. To accept the money, click the “accept” button that appears on the screen. Note that once you do that, another chain will start.

Do you want to find vehicle remains? Then you will have to explore the island. Know that finding these accidents will allow you to get better vehicle deals at your dealership. As for your in-game avatar, you can slightly alter the appearance of your character by changing some facial features, hair, clothing, and so on.

Features of Test Drive Unlimited 2

The game comes with many features that make it exciting. It is also these features that distinguish the game from others. These are:

Know that there are two locations where the game takes place. One is Hawaii and the other is Spain. In Hawaii the location is Oahu and in Spain, the location is Ibiza. The game designers have modeled the islands quite accurately based on satellite data. You will run on both off-road and asphalt routes. The total length even exceeds 3,000 km. So there are many ways to go.

Nobody likes to always play in the same conditions. So to make things different and mix it up, there is dynamic in-game weather and a 24-hour weather cycle.

Know that you can easily travel between these two islands by driving directly to the airport and taking a plane. However, this skill can only be unlocked after reaching the most anticipated level 10.

You will need a license to participate in challenges for all types of classes. This will allow you to earn more money.

You can improve your status at any time in the game. This means that you can buy cars, clothes and houses whenever you want.

You will be able to play or interact with 176 vehicles here. Here there are classic sports cars like Buggati Veyron and Ferrari 250 GTO. So you can easily quench your thirst for great racing cars. However, please note that bikes cannot be upgraded or tuned here. If you want to unlock more bikes, you will have to pay 80 tokens for each one.

Know that the cars here are divided into 3 mental categories. One is the classic ones, the off-road ones and the Asphalt ones. Please note that classics are further divided into categories C4 and C3. But that’s not all, since off-road vehicles are also divided into B3 and B4, while Asphalt is divided into A1 and A7.

Test Drive Unlimited 2 is a racing game like no other. It has a solid plot and many interactive features. The best part is that you won’t have to run all the time as the game also focuses a lot on social interactions. Overall, you’ll have a ton of fun racing against opponents and upgrading your car to get the look you’ve always wanted.

Test Drive Unlimited 2: minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo 1.8 GHz or AMD Athlon X2 3800+

CPU SPEED: Information

RAM: 1GB

Operating system: Windows XP SP2, Vista SP2, Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: ATI Radeon X1800 or NVIDIA GeForce 7800 or better

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 3 GB

Test Drive Unlimited 2: recommended system requirements

Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.2 GHz or AMD Athlon X2 4400+

RAM: 2GB

Operating system: Windows XP SP2, Vista SP2, Windows 7

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 280 / ATI Radeon HD 4870

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 3 GB

Frequent questions

What are the game graphics like? The game was created for PS3, so it has excellent graphics. You can be sure that you will be able to immerse yourself in the game thanks to the graphics.

Will you get all the vehicles on PS3? You won’t get all the vehicles on PS3. Some vehicles are also exclusive to Xbox.

Is there any shortcut? There are no shortcuts to get the cars, houses, etc. what do you want. You will have to work hard and win races to earn it all. But you can be sure that it will all be worth it and you will have fun moving up the ranks and levels.

