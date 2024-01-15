Farm Frenzy Collection PC Game Full Version

If you think that life in the countryside is very normal then you have no idea. Agriculture is like a foreign world to us. We may never know what it takes to farm. City life is busy, with plenty of activities to keep us busy; so here we are about to break the line. Let’s forget about urban life and have a fantastic experience exploring the countryside. Not only that, but at Farm Frenzy Collection we can get into real farming. Your mind will simply blow after knowing the diversity of this game. So, let’s start from the roots and bring back that crazy rural lifestyle.

About the Farm Frenzy Collection

Play this amazing simulation game, developed by Alawar Entertainment. Since August 21, 2015, this game has been very popular among players. No doubt why, this game is so famous. Players can enjoy growing crops and managing the entire farm. All management responsibility will be in your hands. You can play the role of the farm master and see how far you can go. You can enjoy the most in Farm Frenzy Collection. Get ready for 100 challenges and let’s see what fruitful results your hard work can bring. Plus, enjoy numerous sets of games on a single platform.

How to play Farm Frenzy collection?

Know how to manage available resources. Time plays a vital role in Farm Frenzy Collection. This game will bring out the best in you. Every day and at every level you will face challenges, but a favorable result can change everything. You can grow anything on your land; from chickens, ostriches to dolphins. Make your farm the most productive in the entire town. Crops need time to grow; Likewise, animals and birds take time to produce milk and eggs respectively. So stay calm and make sure nothing goes to waste. You must collect the products and sell them all in the market. With the money earned you can improve your farm.

Farm Frenzy Collection Features

Games can become part of a good memory. If you love simple ones, Farm Frenzy Collection is the right platform for you. This game also has amazing features to provide complete entertainment. The features are mentioned below:

awesome graphics

The Farm Frenzy collection has been designed with great care. Every scene seems very lively. Experience the essence of real farming on this virtual platform. The 3D effects and bright colors have made the game more attractive.

12 sets of games

Farm Frenzy Collection has 12 games: Farm Frenzy, Farm Frenzy 2, Farm Frenzy 3, Farm Frenzy 3: Pizza Party, Farm Frenzy 3: Ice Age, Farm Frenzy 3: Madagascar, Farm Frenzy: Gone Fishing, Farm Frenzy: Viking Horse, Farm Frenzy 4 and so on.

Easy gameplay

Anyone can operate Farm Frenzy Collection. The gameplay is very simple and even easier for beginners. You will not get any complexity while playing. From children to adults, anyone can play this game.

Multiple levels

This game has different levels and each of them is unique. The challenges vary from level to level. As you progress in the game, the responsibility will also increase. But the experience will be fantastic and players will love the changes.

Puzzle

Farm Frenzy Collection has numerous puzzles among the game. This is how you can earn a bonus point and play with some probability.

Farm Frenzy Collection knows how to entertain. This game is very attractive; Once you start playing there is no way to go back. This journey may never end because there is no limit to the growth of your farm. So why waste time? Start playing this amazing game and join Scarlett to build a cool mega farm that no one has ever seen.

Farm Frenzy Collection – Minimum System Requirements

Operating system: Windows XP/Vista/7/8/8.1

Processor: 1.5 GHz

Memory: 512 MB RAM

Graphics: 256 MB VRAM

Storage: 1200 MB available space

Frequent questions

How much space is required for Farm Frenzy Collection? This game requires 1200 MB of available space.

What platform can I play this game on? Windows may support Farm Frenzy Collection.

How much RAM is required? To run this game you need 512 MB of RAM.

