Need for Speed Most Wanted Download Full Game PC For Free (2012)

A racing game is something that keeps the person very active and energetic throughout the game, giving the player an amazing gaming experience. Are you someone who loves racing genre video games? If yes, try the ‘Need for Speed ​​Most Wanted’ game. Before that, read the full article to know more about this game.

Need for Speed ​​Most Wanted Game Download for PC

Name Most sought after need for speed Initial release date October 30, 2012 Series Need for speed Awards VGX Award for Best Driving Game Nominations BAFTA Games Award for British Gaming, BAFTA Games Award for Online and Multiplayer Gaming Platforms Android, PlayStation 3, Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360, Wii U, iOS Developers Criterion Software Category PC Games > Racing

‘Need for speed most wanted’ game is a global racing game. Most of us, even people who don’t like playing video games, would have also tried racing video games like car racing, bike racing games, etc., at least once. The game ‘Need for Speed ​​Most Wanted’ is about the player’s ability to escape from the police.

About the game

This is an open world game with a racing genre that the player can use to their advantage to find hiding places during the game. This game also allows the player to purchase new vehicles if they perform well in the game, which will help them move one step ahead in this game.

The game also allows your friends to enjoy the experience through the real judgment mode present in this game. Your opponents in this game will try various strategies to prevent you from reaching the top by scoring more. The player should be very cautious and alert while playing this game.

How to Play

The game allows the player to select any car to start the game. There are three types of races in which the player will compete with opponents and they are:

ambush run

circuit racing and

speed races

In Ambush type of race, the player is surrounded by the police force and the challenge is to escape from the police and win the race. The ambush type of race is quite difficult as the player will have to keep an eye on the police while running to win the game.

When it comes to circuit races, the player will have to travel at the highest possible speed, each of which has up to three laps. Speed ​​runs are high in these types of races, which in turn keeps the player engaged. Even the blink of an eye could cause the player to lose the game.

Sprinting is comparatively easier when it comes to racing. This is a beginner level racing game where the player has to compete with the opponent by simply racing from one point of the city to another.

The model of this game can simply be described as fun, physical and deep. The game also offers a wide selection of cars for the player to make the game more interesting. The player can classify the game into one format and modify it to another format during the game.

Characteristics

Below we have listed the cool features of the game that will keep you glued to the game:

The Autolog feature of this game offers players a wide range of information about the game. This feature helps players speed up their scores in the game and allows players’ friends to join in as well.

Easy driving mode allows players to change or modify the performance of their car while driving in the race. This feature is available for almost all vehicles in this game. The player will have to unlock it to find them. This is a unique feature of the game.

This feature of this game supports two players in which one of the players will use a remote mode to play the game and another player will use a gamepad that will help him navigate and control the car during the race.

When it comes to car racing, a player will always want a variety of cars from which he will choose one to play with. This game has a combination of real world vehicles like muscle cars, exotics, street racers, etc. The cars provided in this game can also be altered and improved with various modifications to the engines, throttles, and other parts of the car.

In general This game is considered the most socially connected game of this generation. ‘Most wanted need for speed’ multiplayer ever seen in driving games. These types of racing games provide the player with an experience of continuous competition with opponents. The challenges are unexpected and new to players, keeping them interested throughout the game.

How to Download Need for Speed ​​Most Wanted PC Instructions

Step 1 : Click on the Download button, you will be redirected to our download page

Step 2 : Click on the button Download Need for Speed ​​Most Wanted for PC

Step 3 : Your download will begin. Free installer officially created from GamingBeasts.com

Stage 4 : Download and install the file and then you can install the game

Step 5 : With a good internet connection, it will be easy to download the game

Step 6: After completing the installation, you will be able to enjoy Need for Speed ​​Most Wanted PC for free

If you still have any problems or want to report any bugs, please contact me.

Need for Speed ​​Most Wanted: minimum system requirements

CPU: Pentium 4 or Athlon XP

CPU SPEED: 1.4 GHz

RAM: 256MB

Operating system: Windows 2000/XP

VIDEO CARD: 32 MB DirectX 9.0c compatible 3D video card (NVIDIA GeForce2 MX+ / ATI Radeon 7500+ / Intel 915+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 32 MB

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

DIRECTX VERSION: DirectX 9.0c (included on disc)

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 3 GB

CD-ROM: 8X speed CD/DVD-ROM (this set contains copy prevention technology that may conflict with some CD/DVD-ROM, CD/DVD-RW, and virtual drives.)

Need for Speed ​​Most Wanted: Recommended system requirement

CPU: Pentium 4 or Athlon XP

CPU SPEED: 2.2 GHz

RAM: 512MB

Operating system: Windows 2000/XP

VIDEO CARD: 64 MB 3D video card (NVIDIA GeForce 6200+ / ATI Radeon 9800+)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 64 MB

3D: Yes

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 2.0

DIRECTX VERSION: DirectX 9.0c (included on disc)

SOUND CARD: Yes

FREE DISK SPACE: 3 GB

CD-ROM: 8X speed CD/DVD-ROM (this set contains copy prevention technology that may conflict with some CD/DVD-ROM, CD/DVD-RW, and virtual drives.)

Frequent questions

Is the game ‘Need for Speed ​​Most Wanted’ free to download? The game is available on the source, and the player can download it for free.

What is the latest version of NFS? The Chase Remastered was the latest version of NFS, which was released on November 6, 2020.

Can you play NFS game on Windows 10? Yes. The player can easily play the game on Windows 10 with ease.

