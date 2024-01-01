Fashion Dinner: Gilles Lellouche as an affluent bachelor, former attendee of Adele Exarchopoulos

It was one of the almost unforgettable Paris Fashion Week events. While the Parisian Haute Couture Week has been in full swing since January 22, an appointment was made at the Palais de Tokyo for a fashion dinner to benefit Seduction this Thursday, January 25. The fundraiser that closes Fashion Week each year helps finance research to find a vaccine against AIDS. This year’s fashion dinner raised 757,000 euros, BFM reports. And the stars were not asked to participate. And many focused on the all-black look, dark but above all elegant.

The gel-complexioned hair-fabulous Melanie Laurent bet on this timeless trend, as did the leathery Isabelle Huppert. Leia Drucker and Monica Bellucci followed suit in Velvet mood In black. At the table, the actresses posed, immediately joined by Gilles Lellouche. Clotilde Courou opted for lace, while Lou Doillon wore a low-cut blazer with nothing. Blanca Lee, Audrey Marne, Gaëlle Pietri, the widow of Gaspard Ulliel, Leila Slimani, the young and promising Kim Higelin, many celebrities were dressed in black during this dinner.

A much-talked-about “daughter” at the party and ex-wife of Adele Exarchopoulos

But some were standing outside. Thus, Nine d’Urso, one of the daughters of Inès de la Fressange, was in a beige dress that she did not fail to twirl. Nadia Terezkiewicz was also in the same vein. When Daphne Burki, who found it difficult to remain unnoticed, chose a black and white checked suit. Amanda Lear was seen wearing a blue sequined jacket. In the end Leia Elui was in red. Gilles Lellouche was very relaxed and especially came without Madame. Alizie Guinochet, the mother of his son Jules, was not present. As for Adele Exarchopoulos’ former partner Jeremy Lahuerte, who played with her in Unforgettable adele’s life, He was present with a friend. A charity dinner where fashion was given priority and the color black captivated everyone.