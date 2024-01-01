Fernando Rojas and Kenelma Carvajal have been dismissed from the post of Deputy Minister of Culture in Cuba

Cuba’s Deputy Minister of Culture, Fernando Rojas and Kenelma Carvajal Perez This Monday, January 8, she was removed from her post and two women have been appointed in her place.

According to a note published by the said ministry on its social networks, lizette martinez luzardowho was the Director General of Cultural Policies, and Lilitsi Hernandez OlivaThe current chairperson of the National Council of the Performing Arts will be the nominating officer for the position.

This decision “responds to the country’s policy of gradual renewal of leadership at all levels, and in practice confirms the confidence of the revolution in young people,” he explains.

“Fernando Rojas will from now on remain as adviser to the Minister of Culture and Kenelma Carvajal will be assigned new tasks by the party’s Central Committee,” the statement said.

Facebook/Cuban Ministry of Culture

Fernando Rojas’ replacement comes after three years Cubans asked for his resignation on social networksTogether with the Minister of Culture, elpidio alonsoIt is known by this name after the violent response given by the organization’s officials to youths protesting peacefully in front of the ministry’s headquarters in Havana. 27-n,

that day Both the leaders showed their most disgusting faces By refusing to talk to the youth and trying to throw them out of there.

Regarding one of the new vice ministers appointed by the regime, journalist José Raúl Gallego warned that Martínez Luzardo “comes with a repressive history in the service of those who promote him today.”

Facebook/Cuban Ministry of Culture

Gallego explains that this officer was one of those who participated in the repression of young artists on January 27, 2021 and also volunteered with the current president of the Cuban Institute of Cinematographic Art and Industry. alexis trianaAnd Humberto López, for lying and justifying the repression that day on national television.