Fernbus Simulator PC Game Download Full Version (Incl. DLC’s)

Vehicle simulation games are among the most fun games that allow you to pass the time easily and in a quite entertaining way. Fernbus simulator is a similar game. If you think it might not be the perfect choice for a video game, give us a chance to change your mind.

Fernbus Simulator Game Download for PC

Name Fernbus simulator Initial release date August 25, 2016 Engine unreal engine 4 Developer TML Studies Editor Aerosoft Platforms Developers TML Studies Category PC Games > Simulation

The fact that you are reading these lines right now clearly implies that you are looking for a game that can lift your spirits in a fun way. If that’s what you’re looking for, this is the game to try. It would especially be more fun for people who have a knack for larger vehicles and vehicles in general. As? Read on and see for yourself. We have interesting segments prepared for you that cover the features of the game, its gameplay and what the game is about.

What is the game about?

Fernbus Simulator is a vehicle simulation game developed and published by TML and Aerosoft studios respectively. It belongs to the genre of vehicle simulator games and is available only in single-player mode. This game made its debut on the market around the year 2016.

Vehicle simulator games are meant to be simulator games that give us a real view of the entire world from the driver’s seat of the vehicle. The machinery we are talking about here may be airplanes or vehicles that you use on land, they are the ones we use for water transport.

These games have different objectives. Some of the games provide players with specific objectives that they must achieve to advance to the next level of the game. The other games available in this genre of simulation games do not set goals or agendas for the players. They are just meant to have fun. They allow you to navigate the game’s vast map in your vehicle.

Fernbus Simulator is the game that falls into the second category of vehicle simulation games that we just mentioned. In this game, you will be provided with a bus that you will be driven around the city. It doesn’t set any strict goals for yourself as such, just make sure you have fun.

How to play

The game is available to play only on Microsoft Windows. It can be played in single player mode. That’s quite natural since you can’t have two drivers on the same bus, right?

As long as the game has no set objectives that players must achieve or overcome, the gameplay of the game in discussion is fairly simple. All you have to do is sit in the driver’s seat and take control of the steering wheel. Throughout the game, you will face everything that a real bus driver would normally face every other day.

The game is filled with police patrols, traffic signs and pedestrians just like the real world does. Your trick here would be to overcome all these adversities like traffic congestion and others and finish the game.

Game Features

If you looked at the game in enough detail, you would see that there is nothing special about it that would guarantee it a long stay in the video game market. But not only has it managed to maintain its position in the market, but it has also gained a loyal fan base who enjoy playing. This is all thanks to the amazing simulation game features that its developers were able to successfully introduce into the game.

This is a great way to spend your free time. Especially if you are interested in different types of vehicles, this is a fun game that you can enjoy as well. It’s easy and gives you a fairly realistic view of the world that would be visible from the driver’s seat of the bus.

Realistic day-night cycle

The first and most important aspect of a simulation game is that it must be realistic enough. Therefore, it should have a day and night cycle similar to what we have in reality. This also makes the game much more fun, as driving in the dark provides the driver with a different experience than driving during the day.

The very basis of simulator games is the realistic video quality of the games. In this case, Fernbus Simulator successfully represents this feature. While driving the bus, the game provides the driver with a proper and very realistic view of the surrounding roads and traffic. This is the most important aspect of a simulator game.

There is nothing that one cannot understand about the gameplay of this game. It has a very simple user interface and only provides you with instructions that you can follow. Even if you are not a big gamer, you can very easily decode the gameplay of the game and master it. All you have to do is use a little common sense.

At the beginning, we had asked you for a small opportunity to change your mind about the game. Now that we are done, we assure you that you will see what the game has to offer you. Sometimes the simplest things bring the greatest pleasure. And that’s exactly what happens after you install and start playing this game.

Fernbus Simulator: Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

OS: 7/8/8.1/10 (64-bit only)

Processor: Intel Core i5 or similar processor with at least 2.6 GHz

Memory: 6GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 560 or similar AMD Radeon (no support for integrated cards)

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 45 GB available space

Sound card: Yes

Fernbus Simulator: Recommended System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system.

OS: 7/8/8.1/10 (64-bit only)

Processor: Intel Core i7 processor or similar with at least 3.5 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: Nvidia Geforce GTX 780 or AMD Radeon RX 480

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 45 GB available space

Sound card: Yes

Additional Notes: Resumed installation on SSD

Frequent questions

Is the game free? Of course, you will have to pay a certain amount to install the game. You can play the game on Microsoft Windows.

Can you play the game on Play Station? The game is not available on Play Stations. It is not available on any gaming platform other than Microsoft Windows.

what is the objective of the game? The goal of the game is to have fun. It requires you to lead what I did in the life of a simple bus driver in a city. The challenges you will face in the game would be similar to what a bus driver would have to face in real life.

