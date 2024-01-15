House Flipper for Android & IOS Free Download

House Flipper Free Download for Android and IOS

House Flipper lets you become a one-man remodeling team. Repair, purchase and renovate damaged homes. Resurrect them and then set them free to make a profit!

The tools you have in your arsenal are tool kits and components. Use them to hammer, drive, tighten and drill items and perform operations required to install and repair items.

Experiment with different interior design and decorating styles that you like. Build and decorate your home with thousands of unique items to choose from. Let your personality shine!

Are you a fan of interior design and want to decorate an empty space with your designs? You can buy an unfinished apartment and decorate it with your favorite furniture. Are you looking for something only an engineer can understand? Specializing in repairs and installations. Are you an expert in the “small moves, big changes” strategy? It’s possible to buy a great property and improve it with a little style and repairs.

How to download and install: