Amnesia Rebirth Download Full Game PC For Free (v1.4)

If you love horror games, you may have heard of the game Amnesia: The Dark Descent. Released in 2010, Dark Descent gained widespread popularity due to its jump scares and horror-filled gameplay. Now, Frictional Games is back with the sequel to its popular game Amnesia: Rebirth. The game runs on Linux, Microsoft Windows and PS4. But the most important question is: is it a great horror game? So let’s break down the game below and find out.

Amnesia Rebirth Game Download for PC

Name Amnesia Rebirth Initial release date October 20, 2020 Series Amnesia Developer friction games Platforms Operating systems PlayStation 4, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Macintosh Writers Ian Tomas Editor friction games Category PC Games >Survival

What is Amnesia Rebirth about?

Amnesia Rebirth takes place squarely in the year 1937 (March). This means that it has been around 100 years since the horrific events of Dark Descent. In this story, we follow an experienced French archaeologist named Anastasie Trianon, also known as Tasi. She embarks on a daring expedition into the heart of colonial Africa. However, on the trip there, her plane completely crashes and she encounters a crash landing in an Algerian desert. When she wakes up, she discovers that she has no memories of what happened right after the accident. To make matters worse, she discovers that her companions have also disappeared.

But Tasi continues with her expedition and follows the trail because she wants to look for Salim, her husband. While she is traversing a cave, she finds the Traveler’s Amulet. This alien device gives him the power to travel to a unique alien world through rifts. Throughout her journey, Tasi searches for Salim and also learns more about herself. She finds ruins that tell her about the Amulet and about the alien race that was behind it all. As for her expedition companions, she finds them too.

But not in full human conditions. As a result of that, he has to make decisions about his survival. In the end, the game will let you choose between 4 options. We will discuss them in the Features subtopic below.

How to play

The game, like Dark Descent, must be played from a first-person perspective. You’ll control Tasi here as you go in and out of caves and ruins to discover the location of her companions. One of the first things you’ll notice about the game is its lighting. It is very poorly lit, so you will have to use light sources such as fuel lamps. These will allow you to see more clearly and advance in the game. In addition to the lamps, you will also find matches that you can use to light the candles and mounted torches.

As for gameplay, there are a variety of puzzles that you will need to solve to progress. If you’ve played the first game, you should know that there is a level of fear. Now, this level of fear will slowly increase. However, it will overwhelm her as she walks in total darkness. Now this will make you hear voices and hallucinate.

But you can control this level of fear by hiding from grotesque monsters, solving puzzles, and managing light sources so you never run out of light. As for the combat system, there is none in the game, so when you encounter a monster, you only have two options: hide or run.

Characteristics

Its amazing horror fantasy game comes packed with features that make the game very exciting. These features are:

The ending is without a doubt one of the best parts of the game. After all, you can choose from 4 options. As such, there are 4 endings. In the first ending, you can choose to deliver Amari (Tasi’s daughter) to the alien empress so that she can give the baby the vitae necessary for her survival. However, this will turn Task into a demon and he will wander the ruins of Gate Builder with only some memories of his daughter Amari.

However, if you decide to confront the Empress, you will inject her with red meat and kill her. However, this will end up killing you (Tasi) and Amari. In the third option, you can flee with your daughter and reach beyond the reach of the Empress. The option you choose determines how the game ends. But all the options make the game more fun.

Unlike the previous game Dark Descent, you should know that if you are killed, you will not be able to reload or respawn at a save point. If you feel afraid, then it is not necessary. This game makes it easier for you since all the death will make you advance a little. As such, because of this, you will be able to skip monster management entirely. This will surely bring some relief to many players.

The game is full of puzzles that you must solve. All the puzzles will require you to use your mind and the resources at your disposal to win. Not to mention, the puzzles will be related to the level you are playing on. For example: If you are playing in the laboratory, you will have to solve the puzzles using the gadgets present there.

Likewise, if you’re on a hunting ground, you’ll need to use everything at your disposal to solve the puzzles. Also note that there are some time-bound puzzles as well.

Know that there are several locations and levels in the game. The first is called La Fortaleza while the other is called La Cisterna. In the latter, you will go into sewers and solve puzzles that have trapdoors and wheels. But that is not all. There is a portal chamber, hunting ground, and laboratory that you must navigate as well. Not to mention there is the tower and the theater along with other places that you will have to discover and play. All this will make the game fun and entertaining.

Amnesia Rebirth feels like a cinematic horror story. You will discover that your greatest enemy here is the fear of the dark and the unknown. But as you quickly uncover the secrets of the Amulet, you’ll have to make a decision: do you save yourself or your daughter? And finally, is there any chance the two of them can stay together? To find the answers you need to solve the riddles. So, what are you waiting for? Play!

Amnesia Rebirth: minimum system requirements

Operating system: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core i3-4330TE 2.4 GHz/AMD FX-4100

Graphics card: AMD Radeon HD 5750 1024 MB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460

VRAM: 1GB

System memory: 4 GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB hard drive space

DirectX 11 compatible graphics card

Amnesia Rebirth – Recommended System Requirement

Operating system: Win 7 64

Processor: Intel Core i5-4570 3.2 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 2400GE 4-core 3.2 GHz

Graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 680

VRAM: 2GB

System memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 50 GB hard drive space

Frequent questions

Can you choose a different ending each time? Yes, you can choose different endings each time. All of this will increase the replay value of the game.

What will happen if a light source runs out? If your light source runs out, your fear levels will increase. In such situations, it is advisable to look for another light source as soon as possible.

What will happen if you can’t solve a puzzle? If you can’t solve a puzzle, just try again. You will have endless opportunities to solve a puzzle. After all, if you don’t figure it out, you won’t be able to move forward.

Is there no way to fight demons? As said before, the game does not have any combat system. So you can only hide or run. Even if you encounter the alien empress, that’s all you can do.

