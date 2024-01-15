Assassin’s Creed:Brotherhood Download Full Game PC For Free (v1.03)

When it comes to one of the best action-adventure games, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood effectively holds the title. It was released in 2010 and is a direct sequel to 2009’s Assassin’s Creed II. This game was based in the 15th century. The story introduces Ezio Auditore da Firenze, a master assassin. The entire story is about the protagonist’s construction of the Brotherhood of Assassins in Rome. This excerpt will help you get a brief overview of one of the best action and adventure video games.

Assassin’s Creed:Brotherhood Game Download for PC

Name Assassin’s creed Brotherhood Initial release date November 16, 2010 Editor Bandai Namco Entertainment. Designers Patrice Désilets, Steven Masters Series Platforms PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Developers Ubisoft Montreal, Ubisoft Ukraine Category PC Games > Action

What is the game about?

Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood is an action-adventure game developed by UBISOFT Montreal and published by Ubisoft. It is the installment of the popular Assassin’s Creed series. The game was released in November and December 2010 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, respectively. In 2011 it was available for Microsoft Windows. It is a direct sequel to 2009’s Assassin’s Creed II.

This game revolves around Desmond Miles, who has attempted to revive the memories of his ancestor Ezio Auditore using Animus 2.0. He is searching for the location of the Apple Tree of Eden that can help him prevent the coming disaster. It is set in an open world. Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood is presented from a third-person perspective that focuses primarily on Desmond and Ezio’s combat and stealth skills. These attributes help them explore the environment and eliminate targets. In addition to the main quest, the protagonist can also complete side quests in addition to the main story. It also has a multiplayer focus which is known as Templar training program.

This game provides an overall sense of nostalgia as the story is based in the 15th century.

How to Play

The gameplay of Brotherhood depends on its predecessor, which also has some of the essential additions. These additions help the player in different things, which also helps them complete the missions as the game revolves around Desmond and Ezio’s quest to reach the location of the Apple Tree of Eden. The gameplay allows you to fight with knives, swords, and maces, which are now dual-wielded. It also has attributes that help people throw knives and search for hidden weapons. Kill streak and brilliant combat moves are the attractive features of this game.

The advancement in the game helps the protagonist i.e. Ezio to carry heavy weapons. This happens when he upgrades his holster. The game also has some ready-made weapons such as poison darts and poison swords, which are contemporary weapons. This type of setup helps the player gain great interest as it is a unique game that has both timelines. The availability of different types of weapons helps the player achieve optimal engagement.

Characteristics

Some specific features of any game make it quite popular. Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood also has the most features, making it a must-play video game. Here are some of those features:

The graphics of the game are the crux of the matter. The graphics are quite effective and keep the game at its best. The realistic feel on each console will increase player attachment and therefore help increase play time.

One of the attractive and highly important features is the renewal system. In the previous version, it was only limited to Monteriggioni. It has now been available to all of Rome. It is also part of the objective where Ezio has to eliminate the tower captain and destroy the tower. The entire game environment also includes buildings, horse stables, a coliseum and other structures.

This game is equipped with numerous interesting side activities that can kill boredom. Leonardo Da Vinci gives the protagonist special missions. Here he has to destroy the war machines that are in different states. He also has special assignments for both courtesans and thieves.

Graphic representation of the city.

One of the best things about this game is the renovation of Rome. The protagonist can also relive memories of him, providing a cinematic experience. However, this is also an effective and useful approach that helps them advance the main campaign. This helps the player achieve a realistic gaming experience.

With effective features and top-notch gameplay, this is the game that ranks first among action-adventure games. If you are a fan of those games equipped with enormous combat and adventure possibilities, this is the best game you can opt for. In addition to the usual features, it also has a separate class advancement over its predecessors. Get ready to get a unique gaming experience, including combat, treasure hunt, melee attacks, technological advancements and different attractive features.

Assassin’s Creed:Brotherhood – Minimum system requirements

CPU: 1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo or 2.4 GHz AMD Athlon X2 64

RAM: 1.5 GB Windows XP / 2 GB Windows Vista – Windows 7

Operating system: Windows XP (32-64 bit) / Windows Vista (32-64 bit) / Windows 7 (32-64 bit)

VIDEO CARD: 256 MB DirectX 9.0 compatible card with Shader Model 3.0 or higher (ATI RADEON HD 2000/3000/4000/5000/6000 series / NVIDIA GeForce 8/9/100/200/300/400/500 series)

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 256 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

Assassin’s Creed:Brotherhood – Recommended system requirements

CPU: Intel Core 2 Duo E6700 2.6 GHz or AMD Athlon 64 X2 6000+ or ​​better

RAM: 1.5 GB Windows XP / 2 GB Windows Vista – Windows 7

Operating system: Windows XP (32-64 bit) / Windows Vista (32-64 bit) / Windows 7 (32-64 bit)

VIDEO CARD: GeForce 8800 GT or ATI Radeon HD 4700 or better

TOTAL VIDEO RAM: 512 MB

HARDWARE T&L: Yes

PIXEL SHADER: 3.0

VERTEX SHADER: 3.0

FREE DISK SPACE: 8 GB

Frequent questions

Is this game set in a different timeline? Yes, the entire game takes place between the 15th and 16th centuries, which makes the game quite interesting.

Do we need to have a graphics card for the Windows version? One of the basic requirements to install this game is to have a graphics card on your PC

Can we complete side quests while playing the main quest? Yes, this game has numerous side quests that can be completed simultaneously.

