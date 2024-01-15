Sapphire Safari Android & iOS Mobile Version Free Download

Sapphire Safari Android and iOS mobile version free download

Answer the call of nature and play Sapphire Safari, an all-inclusive photography adventure game!

Capture the true beauty of monster girls in the most natural environment. As a wildlife photographer, your mission is to delve into unexplored territories and record images of monster girls as they socialize or hunt, sleep and bond, and hopefully emerge intact.

It is believed that the Sapphire Islands were mysteriously discovered in the early 1900s, and a team of explorers and scientists were sent to explore its mysteries. A new archipelago filled with wildlife unique to the area and full of temptations to explore is an incredible discovery! Are you excited to pursue this possibility? A month has passed, and it has been a month since the first team lost contact with the base camp. You are an animal photographer seeking fame and glory! Follow in the footsteps of the A-Team as they explore their path while capturing the island in all its glory!

Five fully realized locations filled with monster girls.

Fully voiced by professional voice actors.

Visit numerous locations and document the wildlife you see on display.

• Connect with you and the monster girl through unique environments and discover exciting new experiences!

• Unlock exclusive photography lessons for all Monster Girls. Monster girl, capture the perfect image!

How to download and install: