Fifteen years after the fact. DPCP will not appeal the decision to acquit Adel Sorella

After 15 years and three trials, the legal saga of Adele Sorella, who was twice convicted of murdering her 8- and 9-year-old daughters and then acquitted last December, will move no further.

The Director of Criminal and Penal Prosecutions (DPCP) indicated on Friday that he will not proceed when the deadline to appeal the acquittal of a mafia boss’s wife expires.

The DPCP says it has “conducted a thorough analysis of the reasons supporting this (latest) decision” and has come to the conclusion that “although this decision is not expected, in the light of the applicable rules of law, the DPCP concludes He cannot appeal in this case.”

“Remember that, to justify the intervention of the Court of Appeal after an acquittal, the prosecutor must raise an error of law and simple disagreement is not a sufficient reason,” says his spokesman M.I Audrey Roy Cloutier.

So the deaths of Adele Sorella’s two daughters, Sabrina and Amanda De Vito, will remain a mystery.

The woman was acquitted last December at the end of a third trial, due to “gaps” in the evidence and the possibility that the Mafia could have killed the girls.

On March 31, 2009, Adele Sorella left her residence without any news and was found in her damaged car during the night. His daughters Amanda and Sabrina were later found dead by their uncles at the end of the day.

They were then in the living room, still wearing their school uniforms, and no signs of violence or forced entry were found on their bodies or in the house.

a long story

A third trial was ordered by the Court of Appeal because the second trial judge had barred the defense from pleading a theory of involvement in organized crime.

You should know that at the time of the events the little girls’ father and Adele Sorella’s husband, Giuseppe De Vito, was the leader of an influential mafia clan who had been on the run for three years. He died of cyanide poisoning in a maximum security prison in 2013.

Adele Sorella had become distraught after the sudden death of her husband. She had attempted suicide three times. According to experts, she was suffering from major depression and pathological dissociation. Amnesia prevents him from even remembering the fateful day when the girls died.

He was found guilty by a jury of first degree murder on June 24, 2013 during his first trial, with the Court of Appeals overturning the verdict.

An appeal by the prosecution remained possible, but a fourth murder trial would have been virtually unprecedented.

With Louis-Samuel Perron, Press