Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld channels Audrey Hepburn, dodges engagement question at Golden Globes 2024

Hailee Steinfeld attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton on January 7, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — While Joe Koy had a tough night hosting the 2024 Golden Globes, another Filipino-American was gaining attention for more positive reasons.

Hailee Steinfeld was a revelation at the awards ceremony as she wore a customized pink Prada satin gown with a high sequined beading neckline, a fitted skirt, an open back with a bow and a beautiful train.

The actress completed the look with sheer black opera gloves and pointed heels, making her look like a modern pink version of Audrey Hepburn from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” topped off with Boucheron diamond accessories.

While on the red carpet, E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight sparked rumors that she and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen — whom she started dating last May 2023 — could soon get engaged.

However, Steinfeld quietly sidestepped the question, leading Knight to ask about the lack of an engagement ring, in response to which Steinfeld showed a deer-shaped ring she was wearing on the outside of her right glove.

“I saw a cute doe,” Steinfeld said, clicking his tongue. “No particular reason, except I thought it was really cute.”

Knight followed up by asking about her attraction to athletic men, but Steinfeld dodged the question without answering, causing both women to smile.

During the ceremony, Steinfeld was joined by her “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” co-stars Shameik Moore and Daniel Kaluuya, who presented the best screenplay award, which surprisingly went to the French film “Anatomy of a Fall.” ” Got it. win.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” was nominated for best animated film, best original score and new cinematic and box office achievement awards, but lost to “The Boy and the Heron,” “Oppenheimer.” . “Barbie” respectively.

“Oppenheimer” won four other awards, including Best Picture – Drama and Best Director for Christopher Nolan. HBO’s “Succession” led the television winners with four trophies.

Steinfeld was previously nominated for a Golden Globe in 2017, winning the Best Actress – Musical/Comedy award for “The Edge of Seventeen”, which went to Emma Stone; Coincidentally, Stone won the same award again this year for “Poor Things”.

Last year, Dolly de Leon became the first full-blooded Filipino to be nominated for a Golden Globe for her amazing performance in “Triangle of Sadness.”

Filipino-American actor Darren Criss previously won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series in 2019 after his highly acclaimed role as Andrew Cunanan in “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.”

Other individuals of Philippine heritage who have received Golden Globe nominations include HER and Robert Lopez, both of whom have won Oscars.

