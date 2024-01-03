Financial stress: what it involves and what effects it has on physical and mental health

Recent research has highlighted the importance of addressing its impact on people’s overall health and the need for interventions to reduce this problem.



Health problems caused by financial stress. Photo: Unsplash.

In the midst of an economy marked by high inflation, financial stress Became a matter of increasing concern for many people. This condition, which arises as a result of adverse economic conditionsNot only affects personal financial stability, but also has harmful effects Physical and mental health of people.

Chronic financial stress, characterized by WorryThe Worry And this feeling of lackNot only affects the financial health of individuals, but can also have serious consequences on overall well-being and mood throughout the day.

Health problems caused by financial stress. Photo: Archive.

In this sense, some studies have shown that this type of stress can negatively affect cognitive abilityThe Memory And this LearnIn addition to increasing the chances of sleep disorders and other behavioral disorders.

In particular, recent research United Kingdom Turns out money stress is linked long term change On key health indicators including the immune system, nervous system and hormonal system.

To understand its complexity it is necessary to recognize how financial stress Its impact falls on both personal and social levels. moreover worry about making ends meet and properly manage economic resources, this situation contributes to a stressful and stressful social environment, which may manifest in violent and criminal behavior.

Health problems caused by financial stress. Photo: Unsplash.

You may be interested in: Underwear: Research revealed how many bacteria are found in these clothes and how to eliminate them

How to have good financial health?

It is important to make efforts to relieve financial stress and protect physical and mental health. social support And Develop financial management skills, Having a safety net, establishing a budget, and seeking professional help are important steps in reducing the impact of money-related stress on your overall health and well-being.

He Financial Health Institute Describe the following things to deal with financial stress or money related problems.