Find out which team this Curacao player agreed to for a year

Curacao player Jurickson Profar signed a deal with the San Diego Padres for the 2024 season, the religious group’s president of baseball operations AJ Preller announced.

The 30-year-old Profar split the 2023 season between the Colorado Rockies and Padres, hitting a combined .242 (111 for 459) with 27 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, 46 RBI and 55 runs batted in in 125 games.

After signing with the Padres in September of last season, the switch-hitter hit .295/.368/.409 in 49 plate appearances in 14 games, while making five appearances at first base, one appearance at second base and left field. Made six appearances. And two appearances in right field.

Upon rejoining the team, Profar contributed to a 16–5 record in the final month of the season.

The native of Willemstad, Curaçao posted a career average of .238 (759-for-3,183) with a .322 OBP, 166 doubles, 17 triples, 87 home runs, 359 runs batted in and 434 runs scored in 961 major league games. Is. Among the Texas Rangers. (2012–18), Oakland Athletics (2019), Rockies (2023) and Padres (2020–22, 2023).

Profar set career highs with the Padres in batting average (.278 in 2020), hits (140 in 2022), doubles (36 in 2022) and walks (73 in 2022). He played for the Netherlands in the 2013, 2017, and 2023 World Baseball Classic and represented Curaçao in the 2024 Caribbean Series.

He was also selected for his consecutive participation in the Futures Games for the World Team in 2011–12.