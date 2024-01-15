Kaitlyn Dever announces mother’s death after cancer battle in tribute – Hollywood Life

Stephanie Keenan/VF23/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Kaitlyn Dever mourns the death of her mother, Kathy Dever, who passed away after a 14-year battle with breast cancer.

Kaitlyn Dever shared the sad news that his mother Kathy Dever Died of breast cancer on 21 February. The 27-year-old actress posted an emotional tribute to her mother along with recent and old pictures of the pair. Caitlyn also wrote an emotional message where she called Kathy her “life” and her “everything.”

“I don’t even have words,” he said book smart the star began his caption. “I will never say anything that will match the gifts you have given me in my life, the immense joy you have brought, the deep, endless, unconditional love you have given me and our family. Your love was everywhere. It was having coffee with you in the morning and doing the actual shopping, it was sitting by the pool eating watermelon (with salt of course) and listening to Willie Nelson, it was lying on your bed and watching you. Were seinfeld And hear your infectious laugh as you recite each line from memory. It was making fun of each other. It was letting you know about my day, it was getting the best advice from you that anyone would be so lucky to get, it was going places with you because no matter where we were.. we were having fun. Were doing and laughing.

Caitlyn continued, “Your love was like sunlight, warming me when I needed it most and making me smile when I was never sad. You were everyone’s favorite. you are my favorite. The cutest in the world. I will be broken forever without you and I don’t know how I will move on. I’m grateful that you gave me Maddie, Zane, and Dad… because of you we will always have each other to depend on. You were the greatest mother and wife anyone could ever ask for. Thank you for fighting so hard for us for so long. I am forever grateful for the special time I spend with you, dear mother…it will never be enough.”

“I miss your smile, your sense of humor, your hugs, your kisses, your hand holding, more than anything in the world,” the Emmy nominee said in her heartwarming post. “You made everything better. My sweetest, most beautiful girl. My best friend. Oh, how I love you. Loving you is such a great gift. I love you forever, mom. .”

Caitlyn received a lot of support from other celebrities in the comments section of the tribute to her mom. Riley Keough, brie larson, Olivia Wilde, dan levy, Rosario Dawson, ben platt, katherine newton, mindy kaling, beanie feldstein, maude apatowAnd julian moore Everyone sent sweet messages to Caitlyn offering condolences on her mother’s death.

Caitlyn revealed in 2020 that her mother had been battling stage 4 metastatic breast cancer for ten years. She opened up about her mother’s health battle in an Instagram post during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“She was diagnosed at 39 and every day since then has been a terrible battle,” Caitlyn said at the time. “Some days are so scary I don’t even know how to feel anymore, and other days she has a positive appointment and then it’s a good day. Every day is different and we spend it together as a family.

A month before her mother’s death, it was announced that Caitlyn would be starring in Season 2 of the hit HBO series. the last of us, She was cast as Abby, a character from the popular video game on which the TV series is based. Caitlin is also known for her roles Incredible, Impotent, dear evan hansenAnd ticket to heaven,