Five countries to join Kenya-led mission in Haiti, according to UN

At least five countries have so far confirmed their participation in the Kenya-led and supported future mission United Nations A spokesman for the head of the organization said Thursday that security in Haiti would be strengthened in view of the increase in violence.

United Nations received notice Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Benin and Chad Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General, revealed “a commitment to provide security forces for the assistance mission”.

Benin is committed to “at least 1,500 uniformed personnel,” he said.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced during a summit of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in Georgetown this week that the West African country would send about 2,000 troops.

Haiti, the poorest country in the region, has been severely devastated political humanitarian crisis and by the violence of gangs that control entire parts of their territory.

Last October, the UN Security Council ordered the dispatch of a multinational mission led by Haiti kenyaBut its effective implementation is being delayed, mainly due to a court ruling in Nairobi.

In early January, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “dismayed” by the mass violence in Haiti.

Nearly 5,000 murders were recorded in Haiti last year, more than doubling in 2022, according to a UN report last month.