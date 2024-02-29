MP raids businesses at La Aurora airport in search of counterfeit devices and accessories

The Ministry of Public Works (MP) conducted search, inspection and seizure of evidence at La Aurora International Airport through the Crimes Against Intellectual Property Prosecutor’s Office in coordination with the Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

This process was probably done for the purpose of detecting counterfeit electronic components and accessories.

The aim of the raid conducted was to detect these types of electronic devices of the brands Apple iPhone, Apple Apple Design, EarPods, AirPods, Ipod and MagSafe.

According to information provided by the Social Communication of MP, this process took place in kiosks located in the air terminal, specifically in the detection of hearing aids, external batteries and industrial designs of the unit Apple Inc.