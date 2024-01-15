These are the best exercises you can do to lose weight, according to Harvard

Exercise helps to improve the body’s metabolic activity and better use fat as energy (Illustration Image Infobae)

If you are looking to take one healthy lifestyle And if you want to lose weight, then of course the two fundamentals are eating a good diet and incorporating physical activity into your life.

And beyond the goal of losing weight, it is important to exercise to keep the body active, improving its performance. increase your life expectancy And to ensure that you reach old age in better health.

And for this you do not need to be a high-performance athlete, because it is enough to incorporate an activity that you like and that helps to move your body. In this sense, from experts Harvard University Information collected from various studies conducted on benefits of physical activity And they chose five that stood out for their health benefits and had the biggest impact on health Metabolic activity of the body.

Physical activity is important for a better quality of life (illustrative image infobay)

That is, these exercises help improve the way the body uses reserve fat for energy. increase physical fitness With just a few minutes of doing them every day. These exercises are as follows:

tai chi

He tai chi A martial discipline originating from China, it is a practice that integrates movement and relaxation, achieving not only through its gentle exercises Along with toning the body, it also burns calories.

According to Dr. I-Min Lee of Harvard Medical School, this activity is especially beneficial elderly people, Since it contributes significantly to improving balance, an ability that diminishes over the years.

However, it is an activity that can be done at any age and helps improve lung capacity.

Although it seems to be an activity that requires little effort, Tai Chi is one of the most exhaustive exercises (Illustrative Image Infobae)

increase

Harvard University classifies walking as exercise. “Simple but effective”, Its ability to maintain physical fitness, strengthen bones, optimize cholesterol levels, control blood pressure, and benefit both mood and memory has been highlighted.

Furthermore, its important role in reducing the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes has been highlighted. It is recommended by this organization Start with a 10 to 15 minute walk. Three to five times a week, progressively increasing the duration to reach between 30 and 60 minutes.

This activity is effective for all types of people, including older adults and those with joint problems because it is low-impact.

Daily walking improves physical condition (illustrative image infobay)

float

swimming as an activity Less impact on jointswhich allows the body to exercise as a whole and is high calorie consumption, Various studies have shown that, in addition to promoting muscle toning, it has a positive effect on the mental state and mood of those who practice it.

This is why swimming is always included in the list of best exercises.

Swimming is considered one of the most complete exercises (illustrative image infobae)

strength training

Strength training or weight lifting goes beyond simply increasing muscle size; Opting to lift lighter weights can help preserve and improve muscle mass by preventing natural deterioration caused by overuse.

Furthermore, it is important to mention that as muscle mass increases, the body’s ability to burn calories increases, which simplifies body weight management. This exercise can be done in the comfort of home by adopting a gradual approach weight increases slowly Building resistance.

Building muscle helps the body burn fat better (illustrative image infobae)

So now you know, if you want better health, this is a list of all types of exercises in which you can choose the exercise that best suits your lifestyle.