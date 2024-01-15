View Summary Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Sebastian Baez: Video 1-2 Rounds Chile Open 2024

Juan Pablo Varillas He could not continue his winning streak and lost 2–1 against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez. chile open 2024 ,

The country’s No. 1 racket lost the set 4-6, 6-4 and 6-2, unable to repeat the good play he showed in the first round when he had also defeated the Argentinian. Francisco Comesana,

The first set began with Baez demonstrating why he is ranked 21st in the ATP rankings. In fact, at some point it became 3-1. But, the Peruvian showed that his first win was no fluke as he held serve to take the lead at 4-4.

Just when it seemed the game was headed to a tie-break, Varillas broke serve for the third time and took the set 6-4.

The second set had the same dynamics. Báez started by breaking in the first and fourth games, and Varillas recovered in the fifth game. However, the country’s No. 1 racket could not regain the game and lost the set 6-4.

The final set started out tied, but Argentina was broken in the third and fifth games and won the match 2–1.



first set second set third set Juan Pablo Verrils 6 4 2 Sebastian Baez 4 6 6

This was Juan Pablo Varillas’ set point against Sebastián Báez. Source: Tennis Al Maximo / Tennis TV

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Sebastian Baez Live: They will face each other this Thursday, February 29, at the Jaime Fillol Central Court in San Carlos de Apoquindo (Chile). This match matches the second round chile open 2024 And it will be played in the second round in the afternoon, starting at approximately 2:00 pm (Peruvian time). Transmission can be followed tnt sports in Chile and TNT Sports Stadium in South America. You will find all the details of the meeting on the RPP.pe website.

it took seven games Juan Pablo Varillas Get your first win of the season. After losses in Adelaide, Australian Open, Davis Cup, Córdoba, Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro, the opening round in Santiago ended a streak that had seen him fall out of the ‘top 100’ of the ATP rankings.

Against Francisco Comesana he won in three sets, thus gaining his first points for the last tournament of the South American tour on clay.

“Hopefully this will be the first of many. It gives me peace of mind to know that little by little we are finding the version that I want to show, that I want to feel on the court,” Juanpi commented to Tennis el Máximo.

Round of 16 in Santiago, Juan Pablo Varillas will complete you Sebastian Baez, The Argentine will be a very challenging opponent, as he is currently ranked No. 21 in the world, a position he reached after being crowned at the Rio de Janeiro Open a few days ago.

The history between the two is particularly in Báez’s favor with a 7–2 win over the Peruvian. Varillas has had four consecutive defeats, having last defeated him at the Santiago Challenger 2 (2021).







Varillas has a negative record of 7-2 against BaezSource: Chile Open

What time will Juan Pablo Varillas play against Sebastian Baez?

Peru: 2:00 pm

Ecuador: 2:00 pm

Colombia: 2:00 pm

Mexico: 1:00 pm

Argentina: 4:00 pm

Uruguay: 4:00 pm

Brazil: 4:00 pm

Chile: 4:00 pm

United States (Miami): 2:00 pm

United States (Los Angeles): 1100 am

Spain: 8:00 pm

Juan Pablo Varillas vs. Sebastian Baez: Face to Face History (H2H)

Roma (M1000) Baez 7-5, 6-3 Varillas 2023

Rio (ATP 500) Rods 5-7, 6(6)-7(8) Beige | 2023

Santiago (ATP 250) Baez 6-4, 6-4 Rods | 2022

Buenos Aires (ATP 250) Baez 7-5, 6-2 Varillas | 2021

Santiago 2 (CH 80) Baez 4-6, 5-7 Varillas | 2021

* Last 5 matches

Where to watch Juan Pablo Varillas vs Sebastian Baez for Chile Open 2024?

On TV you can watch the match live on the channel tnt sports 3 in Chile. You can also watch them via streaming TNT Sports Stadium and Tennis TV Peru and the rest of South America, You will get all the events of this match on RPP.pe website.