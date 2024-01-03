Five facts about the new Toyota Camry

When it comes to the best-selling sedans in America Toyota Camry Known for its rich heritage and reputation for reliability.

That’s why we propose to pay attention to five points that will surely generate some excitement ahead of its arrival in North American dealerships.

Toyota Camry

path to carbon neutrality

The sedan is a hybrid-electric vehicle (HEV) that will only be available as such. Standard models will be equipped with hybrid system toyota Fifth generation (THS5). This gives drivers the opportunity to reach their destination in an environmentally friendly way, thereby reducing emissions as part of a carbon-neutral future.

leading the charge

New camry It will be Toyota’s first sedan to be powered by a combination of a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder engine and the fifth-generation THS5. This innovative powertrain will combine between 225 HP in front-wheel drive (FWD) models and 232 HP in all-wheel drive (AWD) models.

new moves are afoot

Camry Hybrid gets on-demand electronic AWD system for the first time toyota It will be available in the entire range. The capability of the AWD system comes from a dedicated rear electric drive motor generator that automatically supplies power to the rear wheels when needed.

The new Camry offers power up to 232 hp

shining in the united states

The 2025 Camry joins the ranks of other cutting-edge vehicles that were designed by teams at CALTY Design Research Studios in Newport Beach, California, and Ann Arbor, Michigan. The sedan has a more athletic appearance while still offering the overall design and aesthetic that Camry fans have become accustomed to.

Security Features

The standard blind spot monitor warns you when a vehicle approaches your blind spot. When backing out of a spot, Rear Cross Traffic Alert detects vehicles approaching from either side and notifies you using the side mirror indicators and the Toyota Audio Multimedia Display.

The sedan includes Toyota Safety Sense 3.0

Furthermore, new camry It will come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, a suite of active safety features. From monitoring pedestrians when turning to detecting speed limits and warning signs, these technologies are designed to help keep drivers and pedestrians safe.