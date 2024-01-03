Adolis Garcia among top salaries of Texas Rangers

After reaching an agreement for two seasons and a sum of several million dollars, the Cuban outfielder, adolis garciaIs one of the highest paid people in the organization Texas Rangers,

success of ranger people In 2023, largely, this was due to his spectacular Antillean Gold Glove. First, he had to make a lot of weight movements in free agency mlbWhere they spent a total of $500 million marcus semien And corey seegerwho were, without a doubt, an important part of the first title of world Series In its history.

Beyond the issue of free agency, texas Struggling with injuries to key players and will have to pay for not keeping commitments, two of them are max shazer And jacob degrom, Whereas adolis garcia After two seasons and a $14 million contract, he will avoid salary arbitration issues for the next two years.

You may be interested in: Pure power: Adolis Garcia and Jarrod show power for Adidas

Adolis Garcia with top Texas Rangers salary in 2024

Jacob deGrom / 40,000,000

Corey Seeger / 35,000,000

Marcus Semien / 22,500,000

Max Scherzer / 22,500,000

Nathan Eovaldi / 17,000,000

John Gray / 13,000,000

Andrew Heaney / 13,000,000

Nate Lowe / 7,500,000

Adolis Garcia / 7,000,000

Jose Lecraque / 6,250,000

Tyler Mahle / 5,500,000

David Robertson 5,000,000

Kirby Yates / 4,500,000

Dan Dunning / 3,325,000

Jonah Haim / 3,050,000

Leodi Taveras / 2,550,000

Andrew Nijkar 1,825,000

Travis Jankowski / 1,700,000

Jonathan Hernandez / 1,200,000

Brock Barker / 1,035,000

Josh Sborz / 1,025,000

You may be interested in: Adolis Garcia agreed to terms with Texas, gets millionaire salary

In this way, Rangers’ highest-paid players are ranked. mlb 2024, Patrolman Garcia finished ninth.

According to Spotracorganization of Texas Rangers Total amount you have to pay $236,793,334 For the upcoming campaign.