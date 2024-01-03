Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian opt for a cozy New Year’s Eve party

Display hide Topic

Born in Los Angeles in 1980, Kim Kardashian She rose to fame in the 2000s, when she rubbed shoulders with Paris Hilton. After a video of her antics with her boyfriend at the time was leaked, she was able to take advantage of this relationship to build her empire. married a rapper Kanye West They had 4 children from 2014 to 2021. Namely: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Starring in her own reality TV show over the years, she has also proven herself as a businesswoman. Actually, the beautiful brunette sells underwear through her Skims brand. But Cosmetics with SKKN range, Also, on this 31st December 2023, the social media star will not participate in any wild party. Instead, she prefers to spend a quiet evening taking care of herself…

Kim and Khloe Kardashian surprise Internet users

Since her debut on the small screen, the beauty has come a long way. In her youth, she was considered an ordinary bimbo, ready to do anything to become a starlet. But thanks to the Internet she was able to become One of the most influential women of her generation, People who usually follow Kim Kardashian know that she is very fond of partying. Usually, she takes advantage of birthdays or celebrations to show off her most beautiful outfits. Moreover, she sent a wave of surprise when she revealed that she has not planned anything for the last evening of 2023. To do this, on December 28, the beauty simply shared a photo of herself, caring face, through the Instagram page of his brand SKKN. Below the image, we can read:

“So what’s Kim actually going to do on New Year’s Day?” She will stay at home, spend a quiet evening taking care of herself. ,

When some people heard this news they found it difficult to believe. But finally the big day has come. And it looks like Kim Kardashian hasn’t changed her plans. his sister, khloe kardashian, is always ready to entertain her subscribers, posting a new story to satirize about New Year’s Eve. Of course, she won’t wear it No sequins, no designer dresses,

“I don’t want to brag, but I haven’t even decided what sweatpants I’ll wear on New Year’s Eve. ,

star’s love life

After her divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has not lost her iconic status among influential people. Not only does she always manage her affairs expertly. But what is more important is that after this long love story, she seems to be turning the pages completely. In September 2023, we could see him on the arm athlete odell beckham jr, But it’s impossible to know if this flirting led to a serious relationship. Actually, she is very cautious about her love.