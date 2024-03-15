Five forgotten players of the Mexican national team for the Nations League

We are telling you about those five players who could not be included in Jaime Lozano’s final list.

jaime lozano gave my List Of those invited to the games played by mexican team In League of Nations, during the FIFA date in March. Tricolor coach has some doubts about him AnnouncementNot even considering the football players who are having a good time on their respective teams.

Below we are telling about those five players who were dropped. List,

Guzman and Martínez are not on El Tri’s roster for the Nations League. imago7

Victor Guzman was included in the preliminary list of 60 players jaime lozano till ConcacafFor League of Nations, Without being a striker, despite being one of the best three scorers in the tournament, and regardless of the hierarchy of football players like Eric Gutiérrez or ‘Pocho’ did not make the cut, reducing the list to 23. Javier Hernandez.

Guzmán has six goals in the Clausura 2024 and has not been on the final Tricolor list for a long time.

In the absence of Raul Jimenez, who is injured, some news was expected in the forwards. mexican team, One of the elements aiming to fill the vacancy was the Pumas attacker, Guillermo Martínez, who fought for the scoring championship last semester and is currently one goal behind the leader, Salomon Rondon.

Nevertheless, the Auriazul scorer was left out of the call jaime lozano They decided to only carry two center forwards: Santi Jiménez and Henry Martín, in addition to Julián Quiñones, who plays in multiple attacking positions.

One of Cesar Huerta’s regular players mexican teamin the era of jaime lozano, The player became accustomed to entering the Mexican representative matches as an “opponent” and he regained his level with the university students, but ‘Jimmy’ decided to rest him to avoid injuries.

Allan Mojo is one of the players whose absence has caused the most noise List Provisional 60 players, making him automatically left out of the final cut. Mojo is a starter for Chivas and stands out in the team, but the 26-year-old footballer has not been able to maintain consistency. An example is the last classic between the Rojiblancos and America, played in the Concacaf Champions Cup, he provided two assists but also scored an own goal.

After Luis Angel Malagon, the Mexican goalkeeper with the fewest goals in the Clausura 2024 is Fernando Tapia. The young goalkeeper left the shelter of América, the team that created him, to try his luck in the promotion division and is now one of the pillars of the Gallos de Querétaro in Liga MX. The goalkeeper is 22 years old and is considered for the Mexican under-23 representative team, the competition was won by Julio González of Pumas. He is expected to appear on ‘Jimmy’ radar in future.