Iggy Azalea poses in string black bikini; Shows off curves and tattoo sleeve: ‘Body-Odi-Odi’

We previously reported that Azalea had revealed that she had decided not to finish her upcoming album. In a long heartfelt post, the rapper expressed, “I’ve always been someone who finds joy in being creative and seeing my ideas come to life. For a long time I’ve used music to get my big crazy ideas out to the world. I know a lot of people have this idea that I was “bullied out of music” and that’s something I always laugh at because I would never have been bullied for anything. ! In fact, I’m very stubborn. I think I’ve sometimes even resisted changes within myself, simply because I don’t like to be seen as someone who quits.”

The tweet continued, “Really what I’ve known for a long time is that I feel more passionate about design and creative direction than songwriting. For many of you reading this, this comes as no surprise. It shows in my work. Haha! Joking aside, I spend a lot of time on that part of things… because I’m the most confident in it. So I want to tell you that I’m not going to do that…”

She continues, “I know that for some fans this probably makes you feel a little disappointed – I’m sorry to let you down. But, it’s more important that I don’t let myself down. I hope You will understand.”