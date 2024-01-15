Five killed, 18 injured in Ukraine attack on Russian city AlMomento.net

Kiev.- A missile attack this Thursday killed five people, including a minor, and wounded 18 in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border with Ukraine, a Russian official said, in the last exchange of missiles and long-range missiles. It seems cloudy. Range projectiles between the two countries.

Hours earlier, Russia fired ballistic and cruise missiles into Ukraine, targeting several areas, after a midnight attack killed four people at an apartment building in the country’s northeast, according to officials.

The region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Telegram that five of the 18 people injured in Belgorod were children.

Roman Starovoit, the governor of Russia’s neighboring Kursk region, said a shopping center and a school complex were targeted in the attack on the city. “There are many victims: dead and wounded,” he said on Telegram.

They destroyed 14 projectiles

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense systems destroyed 14 projectiles in the Belgorod area, and said that Ukrainian forces fired them from RM-70 Vampire multiple rocket launchers around noon.

The city of Belgorod, which is about 25 miles north of the Ukrainian border, has been a regular target of Ukrainian operations, keeping the population under tension. Dozens of people were killed or injured in attacks over the New Year weekend in Russia.

The incidents have undermined President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to reassure the public that life in the country is continuing as normal.

In Ukraine, five people were wounded in a nighttime operation on the town of Chuhuyev in the Kharkiv border region, its governor, Oleh Sinylyubov, said.

Missiles were launched against Kiev

A few hours later, missiles were fired at the capital Kiev; Zaporizhia in the west of the country and the southern region of Lviv, among other places. The Ukrainian Air Force said it intercepted 13 of the 26 missiles fired across the country.

Russia’s long-range bombing has become a recurring tactic as the conflict, which is nearing its second anniversary, has descended into trench and artillery warfare, causing destruction but little change on the front lines. 930 miles.

Thursday’s Russian offensive stood out because of its geographic spread and the variety of missiles deployed by Kremlin forces.

jt/am

USA: Pentagon reaffirms support for Ukraine despite Chamber blockade









