Five major benefits of nettle for your body – Health and Wellbeing

According to experts, nettle, native to Europe, is rich in protein, calcium, potassium, vitamin C, vitamin B1 and vitamin B3, making it a highly nutritious food and beneficial for health.

Nettle is nicknamed the “plant of eternal youth” due to its excellent properties and the wide range of health benefits it contains. Despite being famous for its stinging hair, nettle is a rich source of nutrients that has been used in traditional medicine to treat a variety of conditions.

According to MedlinePlus and other specialized health sources, nettle provides many benefits for the body’s well-being. For example, it is used to treat diseases such as arthritis, hemorrhoids, generalized internal inflammation, diarrhea, menstrual disorders such as dysmenorrhea, and to reduce inflammation of the prostate.

Nettle is native to Europe, but is naturalized in Central and South America up to Tierra del Fuego. Around the world, it is known as the “blind plant” due to it being easy to identify by touch. Due to its features and the benefits it provides, it is a highly requested product.

Nettle is one of the few natural ingredients with high histamine potency, capable of significantly improving allergy symptoms caused by various agents.

Anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties: Nettle contains a high concentration of flavonoids, antioxidants that fight free radicals in the body, reduce inflammation and prevent tissue damage. These flavonoids also have analgesic effects, making nettle infusion a popular remedy to relieve joint pain and severe arthritis.

Stimulates digestion: The plant promotes the functioning of the pancreas, gall bladder and stomach, thereby improving the digestive system in general. The histamine present in its stinging hairs increases the secretion of gastric juice, enzymes and hydrochloric acid, thereby facilitating the breakdown of foods, especially foods rich in lipids or proteins.

Purifying and diuretic effects: Known for its ability to increase urine output due to the chlorophyll, potassium and organic acids it contains, nettle is also known for its ability to reduce appetite, which may be beneficial in weight loss diets. Have or can control food anxiety.

4. Astringent effect: Rich in tannins, especially in its root, this plant turns out to be an effective treatment for diarrhea. Tannins have the ability to convert food proteins into products that are more resistant to decomposition.

5. Benefits against atherosclerosis: Nettle emerges as an ally in the prevention of atherosclerosis, a circulatory pathology resulting from the accumulation of lipid accumulation in the arteries. Its chlorophyll content contributes to normalizing blood pressure levels, thereby providing significant assistance in the fight against this disease.

On the other hand, it is also a plant used in the garden. Its organic residues are known to ward off pests and heal other plants. However, it is not commonly grown in areas where it appears naturally, so it is a bit complicated to find.